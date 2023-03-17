At Kennesaw State, it’s about more than what happens on the basketball court

More than just basketball.

The connection goes deeper than two seniors, both transfers, reflecting on their decisions to play at Kennesaw State.

Terrell Burden called himself “blessed” to be at Kennesaw State. Chris Youngblood called this season his favorite and that he will never forget his “brothers.”

Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim was brought to tears – tears of joy – when asked following the loss about the program he has built in only four seasons. Was this trip to the NCAA Tournament, after going 1-28 in his first season, the start of something big? No, the start of something big was four years ago, he said. Coaches, players and staff have committed to the same vision. These are the results – on and off the court.

Asked if the failure to hold a 13-point second-half lead made Friday’s loss sting a little more, Abdur-Rahim called the near-upset of favored Xavier a life lesson.

“When you put your heart and soul into something, there’s going to be disappointment here and there, but like I said before, we teach life through the game,” Abdur-Rahim said. “For us, it’s not what happens, but how we respond. This is not going to be a one-off thing for us.

“Like Terrell said, we plan to be here year in and year out. Where somebody might say it stings, I see growth. I see to get better not only as a coach, but an opportunity to help my players grow.”

The future does appear bright for Kennesaw State on the court as well. They are in the national spotlight now. They’ve caught the attention of the nation on their journey to the bright lights of the NCAA Tournament. They are an established program.

Former NBA player Kenny Smith, in his NCAA Tournament postgame analysis, said of Abdur-Rahim that he is “built to build.”

Sometimes you have to taste defeat to enjoy success.

“Like I told these guys in the locker room, man, I’m not going to sit up here and let them feel sorry for themselves because we said it all year,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We’re not going to let what people on the outside of our circle say success may be. We’re not going to let anybody define success for us. These guys are successful. They’re winners because they decided to love one another and commit to a common goal. So, man, I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”