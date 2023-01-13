Another dry spell sends Georgia State to third straight loss

GSU (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) got 21 points from Brenden Tucker, his second 20-plus point effort in the last three games. Tucker scored eight quick points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to open the second half and give the Panthers a short-lived five-point lead. He scored 17 points in the second half.

Hudson added 14 points and five rebounds and was 6-for-12 from the floor. The Panthers shot 35.3% from the floor and just 18.8% (3-for-16) on 3s.

“Our shooting percentage is not great, but I like to evaluate the quality of the shots,” said Hayes. “I don’t think there’s any reason to reinvent the wheel. The shots we’re getting, we have to make. We work too hard not to see different results.”

Troy (12-6, 4-1) was led by Punter with 16 points and two steals, Zay Williams with 12 points and three blocks, and Darius McNeill with 10 points and three steals.

Troy led 30-27 at the half thanks to its success in the paint, from which 24 of their points came. The Trojans were able to find an open man, sometimes unguarded, under the basket on several possessions. Georgia State stayed close thanks its 22-17 dominance on the boards.

“We have issues with depth, but that’s no excuse,” Hayes said. “We’re trying to do some things defensively to create more turnovers without losing our identity as a solid defensive team.”

Georgia State plays again on Saturday at home against Coastal Carolina.