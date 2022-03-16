All calm for Georgia State on eve of NCAA Tournament opener

Georgia State (18-10) is one of the hot teams entering the tournament. The Panthers have won 10 consecutive and 12 of their past 13. Despite those numbers, the Panthers are 25-point underdogs to Gonzaga (26-3).

“We’re just looking forward to the opportunity,” Roberts said. “We’re playing real well right now. I feel like we still have room for growth. I still feel like we can do something special.”

Georgia State is starting to resemble the team it expected to have when the season started in November. That was before it was derailed by key injuries and COVID-19. At the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the Panthers finally found the sort of offense they had been seeking to go along with the tough defensive mindset they had developed to start the winning streak.

“I thought we had established going into the tournament that we could win games without being as attractive on offense as we have become accustomed to,” Lanier said. “And that if we put the two together, we would become more formidable.”

The biggest breakthrough came from Allen, who scored 29 points in the final two tournament games and was named MVP.

“I saw it coming for our team. Not necessarily for Corey,” Lanier said. “I think some of our shooting percentages are a little bit skewed because the data proves that we’ve got guys that can put the ball in the basket. For whatever reason, our better players were taking the shots they had made in the past, and the ball wasn’t going in. I kept saying the lid is going to come off, so I wasn’t surprised that Corey did it.”

The Panthers will make their sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the first since 2019. They have success playing the role of underdog. In 2011, Georgia State knocked off No. 6-seed Wisconsin, and in 2015, the Panthers upset No. 3-seed Baylor.