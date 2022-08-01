Alex de Minaur captures second Atlanta Open title

De Minaur kept his momentum going to start the final set, taking the first game. Brooksby recovered from his early mistakes to take the second game with well-timed offensive plays and bring the set to 1-1. The set’s third game went back to Brooksby after having collected a 40-15 lead. An out-of-bounds hit by de Minaur gave Brooksby the game and the lead at 2-1. Not backing down, de Minaur tied the set at 2-2 after using a 94-mph ace. The crowd was offered a glimmer of hope for the 21-year-old Californian in the next set as he took the game easily from de Minaur overpowering him defensively to put the game at 3-2. However, Brooksby could not hold onto his lead with de Minaur taking the next three games with strong offense to control the match and get him the 2022 Atlanta Open title with a win in straight sets.

De Minaur was the better man converting on all four of his break points and saving 80% of his breakpoints. He also had four aces compared to Brooksby’s two in the match, reflecting his serving strength over his opponent.

“I was disappointed with my performance out there today, but you’ve got to be able to think long term and just try to see how consistently I can reproduce my focus and those results,” Brooksby said.

With this year’s Atlanta Open singles champion hailing from Australia and the doubles winning team also coming from the Land Down Under, it is safe to say that the Aussies took over Atlanta and captured the hearts of much of the home crowd. Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios won a 7-6 (4) 7-5 victory against Jason Kubler and John Peers in an all-Australian final.

“I’d like to thank the crowd,” De Minaur said following the final. “You guys were amazing. I’m not a local, but you guys sure made me feel like one, so really appreciate the support.”