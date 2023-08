Dream forward Nia Coffey will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a left hand injury last week.

The 6-foot-1 Coffey started 31 games this season, averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. She was second on the team with 1.2 blocks per game.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by San Antonio, Coffey has played three of her seven pro seasons with the Dream.