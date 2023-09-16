Rhyne Howard scores 36 but Dream drop playoff opener

1 / 8
Dallas Wings' Teaira McCowan (7) defends against Atlanta Dream guard Danielle Robinson (3) during the first half of an WNBA basketball first-round playoff game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Dream lost 94-82. (Michael Ainsworth/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
State Sports Report
By News services
23 minutes ago
X

Rhyne Howard finished with 36 points but the Dream lost to the Wings 94-82 in the first game of their WNBA playoff series Friday night in Dallas.

The Dream are playing in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Howard made 13 of 29 shots, including 8 of 15 from beyond the arc. Allisha Gray pitched in with 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Cheyenne Parker scored 11 on 5-of-16 shooting with eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

The fifth-seeded Dream face an elimination game in the best-of-3 series on Tuesday night in Dallas. A win by the Dream would send the series to Atlanta for the third game on Friday.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Satou Sabally had 32 points, Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 and Teaira McCowan added a double-double to help the Wings overcome a slow start.

Sabally notched a playoff-high for the fourth-seeded Wings, sinking 11 of 20 shots from the floor — with three 3-pointers — and all seven of her free throws. She also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ogunbowale added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Wings, who went 3-0 against Atlanta in the regular season. McCowan totaled 17 points — on 6-of-7 shooting — and 14 rebounds, including seven on offense. It was her second career postseason double-double.

Aari McDonald’s layup gave the Dream a 76-73 lead with 7:10 remaining in the game. Sabally buried a 3-pointer to tie the game, McCowan scored off a rebound and Dallas never trailed again.

The Wings trailed 36-21 after one quarter but rallied to tie it at 49 by halftime.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges7h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
8h ago

Georgia state revenue drops in August with big decline in income taxes
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing
9h ago

Credit: AP

AJC PHOTOS
Braves open series with Marlins
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Dream face Wings as team ends four-year postseason drought
Georgia State football chases first 3-0 start in program history
Dream’s Haley Jones named to AP’s All-Rookie First Team
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Week 5 Georgia high school football scoreboard
1h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top