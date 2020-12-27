Quad Brown leads Georgia State to LendingTree Bowl win

MOBILE, Ala. -- When Georgia State’s season began, there was no way to anticipate what the Panthers would get from their quarterback. Cornelius “Quad” Brown was more than a question mark.
That was so four months ago.
On Saturday, the redshirt freshman put his final stamp on a remarkable season by leading the Panthers to a 39-21 win over Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl. The Alabama native completed 15 of 29 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Panthers to their second bowl victory.
Adding to this big finish was Brown being voted player of the game.
After throwing an interception in the end zone to end the second possession, Brown led the team to touchdowns on their next four possessions. Destin Coates scored on an 11-yard run, then Brown threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Sam Pinckney, a 5-yard touchdown to Jamari Thrash and an 8-yard touchdown to Cornelius McCoy. Georgia State led 27-7 at halftime.
Brown spread it around, too. He found eight different receivers, with old reliables such as McCoy (five catches, 88 yards) and Pinckney (three catches, 62 yards) leading the way.
Georgia State ravaged Western Kentucky on the ground, too. The Hilltoppers entered the game ranked No. 8 in the nation in rushing defense (170.1 yards per game), but Georgia State had 178 yards by halftime. They finished with 227 yards on the ground, the second-most allowed by Western Kentucky all season.
Georgia State’s Destin Coates regained his form by rushing 23 times for 117 yards, his sixth career 100-yard game. It was the most running yardage for Coates since he picked up 102 against Louisiana-Monroe and his fifth time over 100 yards this season. He was named offensive player of the game.
The Georgia State defense did its part, too. The Panthers were led there by Jontrey Hunter, who had six tackles, recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and was named defensive player of the game. Antavious Lane returned from missing two games with an injury and intercepted his fourth pass, tying a school record.
Kicker Noel Ruiz made two field goals and has been perfect on his past eight tries, a school record.
It was the second time Georgia State has beaten Western Kentucky in the postseason. The Panthers also prevailed in the 2017 Cure Bowl and improved to 2-2 in bowl games. Western Kentucky is 8-5 in bowl games.