Quad Brown leads Georgia State to LendingTree Bowl win

Brown spread it around, too. He found eight different receivers, with old reliables such as McCoy (five catches, 88 yards) and Pinckney (three catches, 62 yards) leading the way.

Georgia State ravaged Western Kentucky on the ground, too. The Hilltoppers entered the game ranked No. 8 in the nation in rushing defense (170.1 yards per game), but Georgia State had 178 yards by halftime. They finished with 227 yards on the ground, the second-most allowed by Western Kentucky all season.

Georgia State’s Destin Coates regained his form by rushing 23 times for 117 yards, his sixth career 100-yard game. It was the most running yardage for Coates since he picked up 102 against Louisiana-Monroe and his fifth time over 100 yards this season. He was named offensive player of the game.

The Georgia State defense did its part, too. The Panthers were led there by Jontrey Hunter, who had six tackles, recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and was named defensive player of the game. Antavious Lane returned from missing two games with an injury and intercepted his fourth pass, tying a school record.

Kicker Noel Ruiz made two field goals and has been perfect on his past eight tries, a school record.

It was the second time Georgia State has beaten Western Kentucky in the postseason. The Panthers also prevailed in the 2017 Cure Bowl and improved to 2-2 in bowl games. Western Kentucky is 8-5 in bowl games.