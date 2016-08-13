Perec dominant in 200/400 sweep

At least in the U.S., history doesn’t remember her as vividly as Johnson, who scorched his world-record time in the 200 to complete his double. Perec won the 200 to get her sweep on the same night, about 15 minutes before Johnson, overtaking Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey in the final 10 meters.

“I think that I’m on cloud nine,” she said after the race. “I never thought I would succeed this evening.”

Her feat in Atlanta set her apart as one of the greatest French athletes of all-time and one of track’s best. She recalled the triumph in 2015 for The Hindu newspaper in India, where she was serving as an event ambassador for a 10K road race in Bangalore.

Of the 400: “It’s difficult to win gold medals in the same event in successive Olympic Games. But I was so well-prepared that when I started that race I knew I would win. It may seem overconfident to think or say that but that day, that’s the way I felt.”

Of the 200: “It was not my specialty; I’m more a 400 runner. A lot of people thought it was impossible for me. When I look back on it, sometimes I feel: ‘This wasn’t true. This can’t be me.’ It was incredible.”

She commented also on the odd turn of events at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. With the world eagerly awaiting a 400 showdown between her and Australian Cathy Freeman, Perec pulled out at the last minute, saying she had been harassed by strangers and that an unidentified man forced his way into her hotel room and threatened her.

“It was so painful. I don’t even want to talk about it. The word ‘difficult’ is not enough to explain what I lived through.”

Perec retired from track in 2004 at the age of 36. She and her companion, a former French skier, have a young son. Since retirement, she has served in multiple functions as an ambassador for her sport. In 2013, she ran the New York City Marathon to raise money to support Haiti, a nation close to her native Guadeloupe. In 2015, she helped found a group dedicated to providing athletic opportunities to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

She also helping Paris’ bid for the 2024 Olympics. Paris last held the Games in 1924.