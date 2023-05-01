Olympic great Ralph Boston, Peachtree City resident, dies at 83

A year later he became the first person to reach 27 feet. He earned silver in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo and bronze in 1968 in Mexico City, where Bob Beamon shattered Boston’s world record by nearly two feet. Boston played a role in that record. Beamon had fouled on his first two attempts to qualify for the finals. Boston suggested Beamon move back his starting point three feet down the runway. Beamon did his told, setting the stage for the seismic jump into history.

“I remember sitting at the head of the runway with the reigning Olympic champion, who had beaten me in Tokyo, and I said, ‘Watch this guy,’” Boston said. “He started sprinting. I said, ‘Watch him miss his step.’ Because he’d always had step problems. He didn’t miss a step, and when he hit the pit, there was a roar. Whooooaaaa.”

With a complete set of Olympic medals – gold, silver and bronze – Boston retired from competition after the 1968 Olympics, pursuing a variety of business ventures, including co-owning a TV station in Knoxville, Tennessee. Among many other achievements, he was the first Black athlete ever inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (1977). He was given the honor of being one of eight former Olympic greats selected to bring the Olympic flag into the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

“As a child I idolized him and he was a major influence in my life,” track great Carl Lewis wrote in a tweet Sunday. “I’ll miss his voice and support. He changed the game as an athlete, advocate and mentor.”