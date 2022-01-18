Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

No. 2 Auburn coming in hot against Georgia Wednesday night

Kario Oquendo (3) of the Georgia Bulldogs offers a smile during the January 12 game against Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. (Photo By Austin Perryman for UGA Athletics)
caption arrowCaption
Kario Oquendo (3) of the Georgia Bulldogs offers a smile during the January 12 game against Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. (Photo By Austin Perryman for UGA Athletics)

Credit: Mississippi State Athletics

Sports
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Game preview

Georgia Bulldogs (5-12, 0-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Walker Kessler scored 20 points in Auburn’s 80-71 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 at home. Auburn ranks fourth in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Smith averaging 5.6.

ajc.com

Credit: ArLuther Lee

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 against SEC opponents. Georgia averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Kario Oquendo is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 9.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

About the Author

The Associated Press
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Kennesaw State gets 4th win in a row against North Florida
5h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
NFC South: Brady throws for 2 TDs as Bucs dominate Eagles 31-15
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top