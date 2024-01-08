Washington and Michigan are playing in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Washington, the Huskies, are looking for their first national title since 1991 after defeating Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The Michigan Wolverines are going for their first championship since 1997 after beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
Where is the CFP championship game?
The game is Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, with kickoff shortly after 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
What channel is the Washington vs. Michigan game on?
ESPN will broadcast the game. Subscribers to ESPN or ESPN+ can watch on the network’s streaming platforms. Other streaming services include Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.
Radio
Audio coverage will be carried on ESPN radio stations, Sirius XM, and affiliates of the Michigan and Washington team radio networks.
-The Associated Press contributed to this article
