Michigan v. Washington: How to watch the college football national championship

The college football national championship game between Washington and Michigan is Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Find details on the teams and how to watch. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports
52 minutes ago

Washington and Michigan are playing in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Washington, the Huskies, are looking for their first national title since 1991 after defeating Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The Michigan Wolverines are going for their first championship since 1997 after beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Where is the CFP championship game?

The game is Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, with kickoff shortly after 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Washington vs. Michigan game on?

ESPN will broadcast the game. Subscribers to ESPN or ESPN+ can watch on the network’s streaming platforms. Other streaming services include Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.

Radio

Audio coverage will be carried on ESPN radio stations, Sirius XM, and affiliates of the Michigan and Washington team radio networks.

Updates from AJC

AJC reporter Doug Roberson is covering the game. Readers can follow the game and reaction on all of our platforms, ajc.com, the AJC app and our print and ePaper editions.

On social media, follow @DougRobersonAJC and @AJCSports on X, formerly Twitter.

-The Associated Press contributed to this article

