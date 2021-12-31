Michigan State rallies past Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl

No matter the quarterback, Pittsburgh figured it could rely on its fearsome front seven, with 38 sacks and not allowing a 100-yard rusher this season, to stay in the game. The defense at one point held the Spartans scoreless for eight consecutive drives, but it couldn’t hold out forever.

Switching to Michigan State, could Jordon Simmons and Harold Joiner adequately replace Kenneth Walker, who rushed for more than 1,600 yards but also opted to skip the game to prepare for the draft? Even without Walker, Michigan State expected to use its veteran offensive line, with 212 combined starts, and steady hand of Thorne, to keep possession and keep moving.

Turns out, though shaky at times, Thorne did enough behind an offensive line that helped the Spartans grind out 410 yards.

Michigan State grabbed the first lead, 7-0, with Thorne lobbing a pass to favorite target Reed, who caught it in tight coverage at the 3-yard line near the right sideline and fell into the end zone with 13:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Pittsburgh answered with a 12-play drive that may have answered any concerns supporters had in the early moments about Patti. His 16-yard run tied the game at 7 with 7:57 remaining. But the score came with a price: Patti could be seen grabbing his left shoulder, went to the locker room with a trainer after the drive, and didn’t return to the game.

After the Spartans kicked a 36-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead with 2:39 remaining, Pittsburgh took the field with its third string quarterback, Beville, who had attempted four passes this season, under center.

With Beville having little success, Pittsburgh’s defense kept the Spartans at bay in the second quarter and its fortunes began to improve.

And then the game changed in Pittsburgh’s favor because of its defense, which stopped the Spartans from scoring on its next eight drives.

The next two Michigan State drives ended with a missed field goal and a punt. The third drive ended with Pittsburgh’s Brandon Hill intercepting Thorne to give his team possession on the 12 with 2:03 remaining in the half.

His nerves perhaps settled, Beville completed consecutive passes to Addison, the first for 10 yards and the second for 52, to move the Panthers to the 13-yard line. Three plays later, Beville found Jared Wayne for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a surprising 14-10 lead. It was Beville’s first touchdown pass this season.

Another Thorne turnover, this time a fumble to start the second half, resulted in Pittsburgh increasing its lead to 21-10 with 14:40 remaining. Facing third and 10, Thorne, evading the pass rush, ran up the middle for a 1 yard until he was hit by John Morgan. The ball popped out and linebacker Cam Bright returned it 26 yards for the score.

Eschewing a 45-yard field goal, Michigan State went for it on 4th and 13 at Pittsburgh’s 28 early in the third quarter. Thorne’s pass to Jalen Nailor in the corner of the end zone was broken up by cornerback A.J. Woods.

Still trailing by 11 early in the fourth quarter and its scoreless streak on the precipice of nine consecutive drives, Michigan State elected not to try a 42-yard field goal and again went for it on fourth down, this time needing six yards while on the 25-yard line. The Spartans were successful because Thorne hit Connor Heyward, a Peachtree Ridge High alum, for eight yards.

The gamble worked. Five plays later, Thorne threw a beautiful 15-yard touchdown pass to Heyward to cut the Spartans’ deficit to five points with 8:06 remaining. The drive covered 70 yards in 13 plays. After a false start penalty, Michigan State’s 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Spartans trailing 21-16 but with some needed momentum on offense.

Michigan State’s defense forced its fourth consecutive scoreless drive, ending with Angelo Grose stopping Vincent Davis for a loss of 2 yards on third and 1 at the 31-yard line.

Michigan State took over on its 29 with 5:37 remaining and continued to go with quick passes from a shotgun formation to negate Pittsburgh’s pass rush as it moved to the Panthers’ 35-yard line. There the drive stalled, partially because the Spartans tried longer passes. Each time, a Pittsburgh lineman or linebacker got close enough to Thorne to affect the throw. Facing third and 10 with 3:06 remaining in the game, Thorne hit Nailor for 14 yards, and followed that with the game-winning pass to Reed.

Michigan State closed the scoring with a 78-yard interception return by Cal Halladay.