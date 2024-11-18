Quick take: Flailing Falcons at risk of blowing lead in NFC South

DENVER — The loss to the Saints wasn’t a one-off for the Falcons. They looked terrible in that game. They were just as bad at Denver on Sunday while losing for the third time in five games. The Falcons are still leading the lowly NFC South. That’s about the only good thing that can be said about them as they head into a bye week.

When the Falcons lost 20-17 at New Orleans, it could be pinned on the usually reliable Younghoe Koo missing two field goal tries and getting another blocked. There were no such excuses available after this 38-6 wipeout against the Broncos. The Falcons (6-5) faced a better opponent and responded with a non-competitive effort. The Falcons never had the lead and were behind by three touchdowns with 9:05 left in the third quarter.

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix didn’t have to work very hard for his career-best game. He mostly tossed short passes to teammates who ran free through plentiful space. Everything was hard for the Falcons, who failed to score a touchdown. They suffered their most lopsided defeat since a 43-3 decision at the Cowboys during the 2021 season.