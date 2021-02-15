McDowell wins Daytona 500 after long delay

Michael McDowell won the rain-delayed Daytona 500 after surviving last-lap fiery wreck that took out several cars. The victory was his first career Cup win, coming in his 358th start, as he led just the one lap.
Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, from Dawsonville, finished second for the best Daytona 500 finish of his career.
Penske Racing teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap in front of McDowell. McDowell was running third when Keselowski got a huge run on Logano. Keselowski tried to pass Logano on the low side, but Logano tried to block him and ended up crashing both of them. It was mayhem behind McDowell as a huge pack of cars could not avoid Keselowski and Logano. The collisions were one on top of another, flames erupting all over Daytona International Speedway as the race came to a close early Monday morning, nearly nine hours after it began.
Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. Hamlin was trying to become the first in NASCAR history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s.
McDowell, a 36-year-old journeyman from Arizona, was a 100-1 underdog at the start of the race and seemed in disbelief after taking his first checkered flag.
“So many years just grinding it out hoping for an opportunity like this,” McDowell said. “We’re the Daytona 500 champions. I cannot believe this. Luckily was able to make it through.”
A rain delay of almost six hours pushed the race into the night and under the lights. A 16-car accident just 15 laps into the race — moments before the rain — thinned the contenders.
