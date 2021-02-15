McDowell wins Daytona 500 after long delay

Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, from Dawsonville, finished second for the best Daytona 500 finish of his career.

Penske Racing teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap in front of McDowell. McDowell was running third when Keselowski got a huge run on Logano. Keselowski tried to pass Logano on the low side, but Logano tried to block him and ended up crashing both of them. It was mayhem behind McDowell as a huge pack of cars could not avoid Keselowski and Logano. The collisions were one on top of another, flames erupting all over Daytona International Speedway as the race came to a close early Monday morning, nearly nine hours after it began.