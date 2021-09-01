MBS roof to be open for both Chick-fil-A Kickoff games

The roof will be open at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for both Chick-fil-A Kickoff games.
No. 1 Alabama will play No. 14 Miami at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 and Louisville will play No. 25 Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on Sept. 6 to start the college football season in Atlanta in earnest.
With the stadium roof open, fans will not be required to wear masks in any open-air areas of the venue including the seating bowl, concourses and suites with doors to the open air. However, mask wearing is strongly encouraged throughout the stadium and will be required in any enclosed spaces including the club spaces, press box, retail store and other enclosed rooms.
“Our policy decisions were made after careful consideration and discussions with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and our participating teams,” Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, said. “These protocols are consistent with all other recent events hosted at the stadium, and fan response has been very positive.”
In addition, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will continue its enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the facility and provide contactless payment options at all concessions and retail locations. All stadium staff will be required to wear masks at all times.