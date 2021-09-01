MBS roof to be open for both Chick-fil-A Kickoff games

No. 1 Alabama will play No. 14 Miami at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 and Louisville will play No. 25 Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on Sept. 6 to start the college football season in Atlanta in earnest.

With the stadium roof open, fans will not be required to wear masks in any open-air areas of the venue including the seating bowl, concourses and suites with doors to the open air. However, mask wearing is strongly encouraged throughout the stadium and will be required in any enclosed spaces including the club spaces, press box, retail store and other enclosed rooms.