Who’s bullish on the Falcons? The guy who’s never bullish on the Falcons

Sept. 10, Carolina: Bryce Young’s team. Falcons win.

Sept. 17, Green Bay: Jordan Love’s team. Falcons win.

Sept. 24, at Detroit: Jared Goff’s latest team. Falcons lose.

Oct. 1, Jacksonville in London: Trevor Lawrence’s team. Falcons lose.

Oct. 8, Houston: C.J. Stroud’s team. Falcons win.

Oct. 15, Washington: Sam Howell’s team. Falcons win. (Note: They have one true road game in the first six.)

Oct. 22, at Tampa Bay: Baker Mayfield’s latest team. Falcons win.

Oct. 29, at Tennessee: Arthur Smith’s old team. Maybe Will Levis’ new team. Falcons win.

Nov. 5, Minnesota: The best team on the schedule, which says much about schedule. Falcons lose.

Nov. 12, at Arizona: Kyler Murray mightn’t be back from a torn ACL. Falcons win.

Bye week: The Falcons are 7-3. That’ll do.

Nov. 26, New Orleans: Derek Carr’s new team. What’s he ever won? Falcons win.

Dec. 3, at N.Y. Jets: Aaron Rodgers’ new team. He turns 40 on Dec. 2. Falcons lose.

Dec. 10, Tampa Bay: Falcons win.

Dec. 17 (tentative), at Carolina: Any given Sunday, folks. Falcons lose.

Dec. 24, Indianapolis: Anthony Richardson’s team, maybe. Falcons win.

Dec. 31, at Chicago: Justin Fields’ team outdoors in the Windy City in winter. Falcons lose.

Jan. 7 (tentative), at New Orleans: Falcons win.

The over/under on Falcons wins will fall around eight. I’m going way over. I’m saying 11-6. I’m saying they go 5-1 in the NFC South and take the division.

Faithful readers know I’m not renowned for my enthusiasm regarding the local NFL club. I assume the Falcons can mess up anything because – let’s face it – they’ve messed up most things. But what can I say? I like what they’re doing.

They were 7-10 in Smith’s first season, good value for a team outscored by 146 points. They were 7-10 again last year, this having lost eight one-score games. They weren’t far from winning a bad division in a season where Marcus Mariota started 13 games and Kyle Pitts missed seven. They have the best collection of skill players in the NFC South. If Ridder merely is competent, this team is primed to win.

Yes, that’s a mighty “if.” But I’ve found no reason – yet – to doubt Smith’s judgment. He has the players he wants. He has enough players to win 11 games.