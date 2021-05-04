2 new shooters have made Hawks a playoff team

Bogdanovic ranks 21st in the league in 3-point percentage. Gallinari ranks 25th. Bogdanovic has made 42 percent, Gallinari 41.2. The NBA average is 36.7 percent. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter remain below the league average. Take away either of the pricey imports, and these Hawks aren’t much different – well, except for the presence of Clint Capela, the NBA’s leading rebounder – from last season’s Hawks, who didn’t qualify for the Disney bubble.

The Hawks beat Portland, a playoff-caliber team, Monday. They took 41 3-pointers, making 20. That’s 48.8 percent, and that’s great. Young and Huerter were 1-for-9 on treys. Bogdanovic and Gallinari were 14-for-24. When they shoot, you never expect them to miss.

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) is defended by Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) as he tries to shoot in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore

With Capela inside — he has taken two 3-pointers in his pro career, making neither — and John Collins on the wing and with Young’s ability to drive the lane, this has become a balanced offense. (Young leads the NBA in free throws, FYI.) With Gallinari heading the second unit, it also has become a deep one. No telling what might happen if/when Cam Reddish and/or De’Andre Hunter return.

As regular-season games go, Monday’s was fairly significant. By winning, the Hawks stayed a half-game ahead of Miami in the Southeast Division. The Hawks hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is why the victory of April 23 — accomplished without Young or Capela — was hugely significant. They have six games left. Only one is against a team above .500. Only one is on the road.

The Knicks are 1-1/2 games ahead of the Hawks. The Knicks’ next four games are with Denver, Phoenix, the Clippers and the Lakers. All are on the road. This matters because, if the standings hold, the fourth-seeded Knicks would face the No. 5 Hawks in Round 1. The No. 4 seed would have the home-court edge. Given the respective schedules, the Hawks have a real chance to grab the No. 4.

What nobody wants is the No. 7. As is, that’s Boston, which is 1-1/2 games behind the Hawks. The Celtics have two games left with Miami and one with New York. The No. 7 seed will be placed in the four-team play-in tournament, about which LeBron James has said: “Whoever came up with that (expletive) needs to be fired.”

But that’s enough for today. What matters is that, for the first time in a while, we’re talking playoffs and mentioning the Hawks. For all its injuries and its underperformance under Lloyd Pierce, this has become a nice team. Nobody will relish facing a team with Young and Capela and Collins and — let’s not forget — Bogdanovic and Gallinari in the postseason. Some opponent will have to do it, though.