There’s nothing left for Georgia except to beat Alabama

The only way the narrative changes is if Smart’s team wins. Then everything changes.

He has been Georgia’s coach for six years. He has done everything except beat Alabama and win it all. He can manage both in one fell swoop, though the same was true in January 2008 and also last month. (Had the Bulldogs beaten Bama for the 2021 SEC title, the Tide wouldn’t have qualified for the playoff, which would have left Georgia with no serious challenger.) It’s fair to say Alabama is never far from Smart’s mind. We were handed yet another reminder in the final seconds of the Bulldogs’ Orange Bowl demolition of Michigan.

His players readied to administer the traditional-if-hackneyed Gatorade dump. Smart advised them, perhaps in words stronger than these, not to proceed. “I was wanting to get a real shower, not a Gatorade bath,” he said, “because I want to get focused on Alabama. They got a five, six-hour head start. I’m not interested in celebrating (a semifinal). We’ll look back on that win and that’ll be great, but we’re focused on the task ahead, and that’s the objective. Our guys worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity, and it was a one-game season, and now it’s another one-game season. I’m not focused on Gatorade baths.”

The bit about the head start – knowing Smart, he had the timing down to the nanosecond – recalled the time a coach said of a victory over Notre Dame for the BCS title: “That damn game cost me a week in recruiting.” That coach was Nick Saban. You knew that already.

Back in the ‘70s, the big game in college football was Oklahoma-Nebraska. For a while, it was Miami-Florida State. Now it’s Alabama-Georgia, even though the two aren’t on each other’s schedule all that often. They keep making it happen, though. This will be their fourth meeting for some sort of championship in four years and two days. They know each other well. We know them well. We also know what happens when they play.

Alabama-Georgia would be a classic rivalry, except for one thing. Georgia never wins. That’s subject to change, sure, but we’ve been saying that for so long that we’ll only believe the Bulldogs can win once they do. They’re fully capable of beating Bama. They have been for four years. It’s time – way past time, truth to tell – they do.