The Falcons won’t be good. They might be intriguing

The Falcons are rebuilding, which is something they did only once – in 2008, his rookie year – with Ryan. After running out of ideas under Mike Smith, they were 8-8, 11-5 and 10-6 in their three seasons under Dan Quinn. Then the slogans stopped resonating, though it took Arthur Blank four more years to realize it. Arthur Smith had Ryan for one season and bled seven wins from a team outscored by 146 points. (Yet again: If you have a quarterback, you have a chance.)

We shouldn’t expect much from this team, which isn’t to say we shouldn’t pay attention. They have some useful young players – Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom, maybe Drake London. Smith turned Cordarrelle Patterson into a player of multiple use, though it’s unclear how much more the 31-year-old can do. Above all, there’s Smith himself.

The next slogan he utters will be his first. The Falcons have known coaches with outsize personalities – Van Brocklin, Glanville, Mora – but this Smith most resembles the other guy named Smith. That’s OK, too. Mike Smith is the best coach this franchise has known, though he worked hard not to call attention to himself. Arthur Smith might work even harder.

I like Smith as a coach. I like Terry Fontenot as a general manager. There’s your foundation. The Falcons stuck way too long with Quinn, who had three consecutive losing seasons and still held his job, albeit for only five more games. They kept trying different coordinators, but this is the NFL. The head coach is one of the two most important people in every organization. The other is the starting quarterback.

Mike Smith landed his quarterback with the first pick of his first draft. Arthur Smith wouldn’t appear to have found his yet, though Ridder at least bears watching. We’ll probably see a lot of him before this year is done. This will not be the best season in Falcons history. It should reward watching, though.