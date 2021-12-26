The Falcons survive a scary finish and exit saying, ‘Ho, ho, ho’

In the time I’ve been tracking the Falcons, that Christmas Eve game remains among the bleakest of tableaus. Thirty-two years and two days later, the Lions and Falcons met again in this city. This was, I’m happy to report, a sunnier occasion.

Though Football Outsiders’ analytics continue to rate the Falcons as the NFL’s worst team, their record insists they’re not. They arrived at Boxing Day, as it’s known across the pond, at 6-8. They still hold out hope of making the playoffs. Among the league’s bantamweights, the Falcons have held their own. The Lions’ only near-peer is the Jacksonville Jaguars, about whom we say no more. Also of note: Detroit’s No. 1 quarterback, Jared Goff, was on the COVID list, meaning that Tim Boyle, an undrafted free agent, would be making his second pro start

(On Feb. 3, 2019, Goff started a Super Bowl in this building. His path since has been no stairway to heaven. And here we wind on down the road.)

This was the sort of games the 2021 Falcon have gotten skilled at winning, often on a field goal at the end. As settings goes, this wasn’t awful. The sun was shining. The famous retractable roof was indeed retracted. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was more than half-full. The game itself was halfway decent, though it didn’t start that way.

Matt Ryan was sacked three times on the Falcons’ first series. (By the 2-11-1 Lions, we emphasize.) The Falcons were somehow outgained 166 yards to 108 in the first half, but they weren’t outscored. They took a 13-10 lead five minutes into the third quarter. By then, they’d found something that was working and should keep working for … oh, the next decade. They’d taken to throwing the ball to Kyle Pitts.

The Lions tied matters at 13 on a halting drive that saw them incur their fifth and sixth false starts of the game. (The Lions are lousy when required, ahem, to line up.) They wouldn’t lead again. Ryan found Pitts for a key first down, which led to Ryan finding Hayden Hurst, another tight end, who’d run a lovely route to the pylon.

Next came a 17-play drive that spanned 10 minutes and 26 seconds … and led to a field goal that left the Lions down 17-14 with 2:38 remaining. If that seemed strange – and it did – we must credit Detroit for having stayed close with Boyle at quarterback.

We must also credit the Lions for knocking the ball from Russell Gage’s hands on a third-and-7 screen that would have clinched the game. The fumble put the Falcons in position to lose one of those Dan Quinn games. But they didn’t. Foyesade Oluokun stepped in front of a Boyle pass – see why Detroit didn’t want him throwing? – with 33 seconds to play. The Falcons won 20-16. They’re headed to Buffalo, still with a playoff shot.

This wasn’t the greatest game ever played. It was, however, no sad tableau. On the contrary. Merry Christmas from the 7-8 Falcons.