The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it

We’ve known since June the Braves would make the playoffs. We know Albies can’t become an unrestricted free agent until November 2027. Ronald Acuna can’t until 2028. Matt Olson can’t until 2030. Harris can’t until 2032. Austin Riley can’t until 2033, by which time Max Scherzer will be 97. (Kidding.)

As much as anything in baseball can be known, we know the Braves should keep winning big for a long time. They’ve made the playoffs four years running. They’ve won a World Series. They’re rolling at the rate they were in the mid-90s, a tantalizing image that serves as beacon and warning flare. Those Braves won their division over 14 consecutive completed seasons. They didn’t win a second World Series.

Nothing in sports is guaranteed. This, though, it how it’s supposed to work. A franchise moves heaven and Earth to get good; then it moves heaven and Earth to stay that way. Freddie Freeman, face of the franchise, is gone. Dansby Swanson, hair of the franchise, will become a free agent this fall. The Braves spent big, both in prospects and dollars, to find Freeman’s replacement. They’ll do their darnedest to keep Swanson, who’ll draw MVP support. But Grissom isn’t a bad Plan B.

We say again: Soroka is the key player in this organization. If he can return to 2019 form, he’s at worst a No. 2 starter. He has been an All-Star. Fried just made the All-Star team. Wright didn’t miss by much. Spencer Strider’s biggest competition for NL rookie of the year plays center field behind him.

A word about Dana Brown, who runs the Braves’ scouting department. He took Strider with the 126th pick in 2021, Harris 98th in 2019, Grissom 337th the same year. After trading Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Ryan Cusick for Olson, there’s not much left in the farm system. (ESPN ranks it MLB’s worst.) Still, the big-league club has drawn impact performances from three rookies who weren’t taken in Rounds 1 or 2. That’s value shopping.

Reality check: The Mets were scheduled to start Scherzer on Wednesday, Jacob deGrom on Thursday. Then the Astros arrive. This week could still go wrong. But the trick in baseball is to have answers for every week of every season. That’s why the Dodgers, the paradigm for ongoing excellence, never rest in their pursuit of depth, of somebody who, two weeks or two years from now, might help win a couple of games.

That’s the approach the Braves’ GM brought after two years in L.A. Soroka – we say yet again – is this club’s most important player. The most important person is Alex Anthopoulos, who’s just great.