ajc logo
X

The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it

Braves center fielder Michael Harris is shown after hitting a double during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Braves won 4-2. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves center fielder Michael Harris is shown after hitting a double during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Braves won 4-2. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mark Bradley Blog
By , Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Ten days ago, the Braves left New York having lost four of five to the Mets, whose lead in the National League East had grown to 6.5 games. The Braves had lost three in a row for the first time in 2022. They weren’t quite reeling, but they’d suffered a reversal. Over the past 13 months, they haven’t known many reversals.

In the week-plus since, Max Fried missed a start (concussion). Kyle Wright missed a start (arm fatigue). There’s no set date for Ozzie Albies (foot) to resume baseball activities.

And the Braves as a team? They’re 8-0.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

They scored 17 runs over two days in Boston. They swept Miami over four games that saw them start Jake Odorizzi, Kyle Muller, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder. Only Odorizzi remains on the big-league roster. They’ve taken two from the Mets by the aggregate score of 18-1, paring their deficit to 3.5 games.

Oh, and Mike Soroka worked four scoreless innings in Rome on Tuesday, striking out eight of the first nine Greensboro Grasshoppers he faced. And 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom has an OPS of 1.184 after a week in the majors. And the contract of 21-year-old Michael Harris has been extended into the next decade. And the Mets just saw starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker exit with injuries.

ExploreSoroka dazzles, feels strong in first rehab start with Rome

We’ve known since June the Braves would make the playoffs. We know Albies can’t become an unrestricted free agent until November 2027. Ronald Acuna can’t until 2028. Matt Olson can’t until 2030. Harris can’t until 2032. Austin Riley can’t until 2033, by which time Max Scherzer will be 97. (Kidding.)

As much as anything in baseball can be known, we know the Braves should keep winning big for a long time. They’ve made the playoffs four years running. They’ve won a World Series. They’re rolling at the rate they were in the mid-90s, a tantalizing image that serves as beacon and warning flare. Those Braves won their division over 14 consecutive completed seasons. They didn’t win a second World Series.

Nothing in sports is guaranteed. This, though, it how it’s supposed to work. A franchise moves heaven and Earth to get good; then it moves heaven and Earth to stay that way. Freddie Freeman, face of the franchise, is gone. Dansby Swanson, hair of the franchise, will become a free agent this fall. The Braves spent big, both in prospects and dollars, to find Freeman’s replacement. They’ll do their darnedest to keep Swanson, who’ll draw MVP support. But Grissom isn’t a bad Plan B.

We say again: Soroka is the key player in this organization. If he can return to 2019 form, he’s at worst a No. 2 starter. He has been an All-Star. Fried just made the All-Star team. Wright didn’t miss by much. Spencer Strider’s biggest competition for NL rookie of the year plays center field behind him.

A word about Dana Brown, who runs the Braves’ scouting department. He took Strider with the 126th pick in 2021, Harris 98th in 2019, Grissom 337th the same year. After trading Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Ryan Cusick for Olson, there’s not much left in the farm system. (ESPN ranks it MLB’s worst.) Still, the big-league club has drawn impact performances from three rookies who weren’t taken in Rounds 1 or 2. That’s value shopping.

Reality check: The Mets were scheduled to start Scherzer on Wednesday, Jacob deGrom on Thursday. Then the Astros arrive. This week could still go wrong. But the trick in baseball is to have answers for every week of every season. That’s why the Dodgers, the paradigm for ongoing excellence, never rest in their pursuit of depth, of somebody who, two weeks or two years from now, might help win a couple of games.

That’s the approach the Braves’ GM brought after two years in L.A. Soroka – we say yet again – is this club’s most important player. The most important person is Alex Anthopoulos, who’s just great.

About the Author

Follow Mark Bradley on facebookFollow Mark Bradley on twitter

Mark Bradley is a sports columnist and blogger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has been with the AJC since 1984.

Editors' Picks
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok17h ago
Mike Soroka dazzles, feels strong in first rehab start with Rome Braves
13h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
12h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
21h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
21h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s eighth practice
The Latest
Bradley’s Buzz: A really big week for the rolling-again Braves
Brian Snitker’s path from interim manager to Braves cornerstone
Bradley’s Buzz: Will the Falcons’ Mariota pass his audition?
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
2h ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top