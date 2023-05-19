Pigskin Pickin’ 2023: Georgia Tech might be OK; UGA might never lose again

The Buckeyes should be kicking themselves for not having a better kicker. Make one makeable field goal and college football looks different today. That the makeable field goal was missed leaves Georgia – 33-1 since Nov. 7, 2020 – bearing the imprint of impregnability, which leaves us prognosticators looking for worthy runners-up.

Ohio State has lost to Michigan two years running; if Ryan Day hopes to remain employed, that can’t happen a third time. USC returns Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams – Lincoln Riley mints Heisman winners – but will need a defense if it’s to win playoff games. Clemson has slipped, which leaves room at the ACC top for FSU, provided Mike Norvell can produce big results when big results are again expected.

The final four-team playoff will include Georgia, Ohio State, USC and Florida State. Let’s leave the Big 12 out of this one, seeing as how TCU fell 59 points short of winning the title tilt in L.A. (This season’s finale will be in Houston; semis are the Sugar and Rose.)

LSU again will take the SEC West. Some folks expected Brian Kelly to get his comeuppance where It Just Means More; with SEC talent of his own, he did just fine. We know Nick Saban doesn’t take reversals lightly, but Alabama found itself in four coin-flip games last season and won half. The belief is that Bama’s best is behind it, though we stipulate that Bama’s best was historic.

It took Kirby Smart five tries to get past Alabama. Now he has. Since Smart left Tuscaloosa, his new team has won it all as many times as his former team. That’s a sea change.

In years past, Pigskin Pickin’ has gotten granular regarding other teams of interest. With Georgia ensconced as the collegiate colossus, there’s not much else to say. Florida just lost seven games. Auburn just lost seven games. Wake me if/when those two do something right.

Georgia Tech also lost seven games, though the Jackets were a sprightly 4-4 after Brent Key replaced destroyer-of-depth-charts Geoff Collins. Tech has miles to go before it returns to relevance, but the ACC doesn’t brim with excellence. I could see 7-5. I could also see 5-7. Let’s say 6-6.

Back to UGA: Another 15-0 season would leave the Bulldogs as winners of 32 in a row. The record, held by Bud Wilkinson’s Oklahoma, is 47. Just something for Dylan Raiola to ponder as he awaits his turn.