Nola’s gone. Gray’s gone. Who’s left for the Braves?

They made a run at Aaron Nola, who opted to remain with Philadelphia. They surely kicked the tires on Sonny Gray, who chose to sign with St. Louis. Nola’s new deal: $172 million over seven (!) seasons, which is an average annual value of $24.7M. Gray’s: $75M over three seasons, an AAV of $25M.

I thought Gray might sign here. He’s from Smyrna – not the one in Cobb County, but the one outside Nashville. That said, the Braves of Alex Anthopoulos haven’t thrown big money over a longish haul at any free agent, least of all a pitcher. (They signed Charlie Morton in November 2020 for $15M, but that was a one-year deal that keeps getting renewed.)

This isn’t to say the Braves won’t address their need for starting pitching. They’ve added Reynaldo Lopez for $30M over three seasons with an eye toward making him a full-time starter. Reports hold that they’re interested in Dylan Cease. The White Sox are looking to sell, and a pitcher under contract trumps a free-agent pitcher every day of the week.