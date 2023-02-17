No longer a novelty, Atlanta United must prove it has staying power

The de Boer hire wasn’t quite a disaster – if not for a shootout loss in a home semifinal against Toronto, Atlanta United would have played host to the 2019 MLS Cup final – but his 55 games in charge saw the club take its first backward steps. Under interim coach Stephen Glass, it missed the 2020 playoffs. Gabriel Heinze, a former Argentine national teamer, lasted 17 games in 2021, his relationship with Martinez, who was returning from a torn ACL, having frayed in record time.

For reasons unclear, Heinze had Martinez train away from the rest of the team. The coach was gone by July. Under Gonzalo Pineda, Atlanta United managed to finish fifth in the East but was gone after Round 1. Pineda’s first full season saw Martinez suspended for “bad behavior” and the team finished 11th in the East. Claiming 2022 playoff spots were Cincinnati and Inter Miami, teams that came into being after Atlanta United was the swaggering new kid on the block.

Eales exited last summer, also bound for Newcastle. His replacement is Garth Lagerwey, who built the Seattle Sounders into an MLS colossus and who seems the best hire Atlanta United has made since Martino. The other franchise pillar departed in January, Martinez signing with Inter Miami.

Though it was past time for him to leave, his absence will be felt. He scored 111 goals. If you add the totals of the club’s next six leading scorers, you get 108. He was the 2018 MLS MVP. He was among this city’s biggest stars.

It will be fascinating to see where Atlanta United goes from here. The club has a massive fan base, which is great, but ardent fans demand results. Atlanta United hasn’t won a playoff game since Oct. 24, 2019. It has missed the postseason two of the past three years. Its guiding light has gone back across the pond. It’s on its third manager since Martino. Under Pineda, it has won 19 of 52 games.

To say Atlanta United hit the ground running is to understate. It was moving so fast when it began playing that its cleats barely touched the turf. A flying start soon became a championship. Atlanta United’s attendance reset the record book on a weekly basis. The club became the MLS model. “Here,” the league said to its other franchises, “is how it’s done.” And so it was – for a while.

To say Atlanta United might never have another run like its first misses the point. No MLS team has ever been so good so fast. What Atlanta United must show is a sustainable plan to win games. Drawing a crowd is great. Sending the crowd home happy is even better.