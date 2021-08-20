It took a while, but these Braves are showing their class

That team since has won 14 of 17. As of noon Friday, the Braves led the second-place Phillies by four games. General manager Alex Anthopoulos did his deadline duty, importing six useful players over July’s final two weeks. Had Snitker lost his team in June, the reinforcements wouldn’t have mattered. Had this team slipped 10 games under .500 in July, Anthopoulos might have been moved to sell. Sometimes just hanging around constitutes a victory.

Said Snitker, speaking via Zoom before Friday’s game in Baltimore: “I told Alex, ‘I’ve experienced more of these years than the other over my time.’ It’s just sometimes they don’t go as planned. It’s tough. It’s been a grind. It’s been hard to get through this. I don’t think anybody has ever written us off. I don’t remember anyone ever doing the ‘Woe is me’ and the ‘Oh my god, it happened to us again.’ Everybody just continues to work and show up and prepare.”

Then: “I respect each and every one of those players in there for having that attitude. They kept going. They looked at it as an opportunity for somebody else to do something really good. They’ve hung in there really well. I’ve said for five months now that I just feel like we’re capable of getting on a run. It took a long time for that to happen, but we stayed relevant and kept our head above water.”

As of Aug. 1, the best we could say of the 2021 Braves was they weren’t out of it. Three weeks later, we can say they’ve a built a working lead in a division that was there for the Mets’ or Phillies’ taking but figures to wind up belonging, for the fourth year running, to the Braves. Credit the players for being professional – you never hear a gripe from anyone who plays for Snitker – and for sticking with a season where not much went right for the longest time. But here they are.

Here’s Max Fried, whose ERA on June 5 was 5.12, but 3.78 before Friday’s turn. Here’s Freddie Freeman, who raised his batting average from .224 to .301 in nine weeks. Here’s Adam Duvall, who has hit as many home runs this year as a Brave (five) than against the Braves (also five, including two off Fried). Here’s a manager who didn’t throw any furniture or rip anybody for public consumption. Here’s a team that, at long last, has it going.