Ian Anderson was great in October. Was that the real deal?

By Baseball-Reference’s calculations, the career big-league WAR for Anderson, Wright, Wilson and Ynoa is 0.6. Only Anderson (1.3) is above minus territory. By way of comparison, Tom Glavine’s b-WAR in 1991, the worst-to-first year that saw him win his first Cy Young, was 8.5. What we saw from Anderson, Wright, Wilson and Ynoa in October was massively encouraging. That said, there’s such a thing as recency bias. What we saw last mightn’t tell the whole truth.

On Tuesday, Braves manager Brian Snitker was asked if the playoff performances of his four youngish pitchers — all were acquired during John Coppolella’s rebuild; Wright is the oldest at 25 — might give him pause, seeing as how they hadn’t done much before October 2020. His response: “That’s a good question. The biggest thing I hope is that they use that experience to have more confidence in themselves. They know they’re capable of that now. As they come into a new year, I think they can draw off that and use it. ‘I can pitch here; I belong here’ — it’s huge for these guys. It took them a while to get in that position.”

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (foreground) and catcher Travis d’Arnaud are all smiles after Anderson's two scoreless innings of a 6-0 shutout of the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

If you can pitch against the Dodgers in the crucible of October, you shouldn’t be cowed by the Mets in May. But there are examples of young pitchers having banner playoff runs that didn’t lead to Cooperstown careers. At 21, Steve Avery was MVP of the Braves’ 1991 NLCS victory over Pittsburgh; at 23, Michael Wacha was MVP of the Cardinals’ 2013 NLCS victory over the Dodgers. Avery would make the All-Star team once; Wacha, now on his third team in three years, has been an All-Star once.

Said Anderson, who went two scoreless innings against the Twins on Tuesday: “It’s nice to take what I learned last year in those big games. … Obviously this game’s not as important, but it’s a building block for what we’re trying to accomplish. I’m trying to take what I learned from last year and go forward with it.”

Snitker: “To see how he handled (the playoffs) was very impressive. I remember in his first (regular-season) start against the Yankees looking down the dugout and seeing the confidence, how he wasn’t overwhelmed with the situation.”

Coming off October, the Braves have reason to believe Anderson, Wright, Wilson and Ynoa can be more than replacement-level major-leaguers. Any/all could turn out to be special. Add those four to Fried, who’s a ripe old 27, and Soroka, who’s 23, and the Braves might have been tempted to go with a homegrown kiddie corps as their rotation. That Alex Anthopoulos spent $18 million for one year of Charlie Morton and $11 million for one of Drew Smyly tells us this club is determined not to fall into the recency trap.

Not since the early ’90s have the Braves’ pitching prospects looked this good. But there’s an adage in baseball: Prospects will break your heart. And, as everyone who has worked in the sport has said a thousand times, there’s no such thing as too much pitching. Ergo, Morton. Ergo, Smyly. To borrow from Skip Caray: A little insurance never hurts.