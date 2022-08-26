Having won it all, Georgia football is poised to win lots more

Explore Much must go right for Georgia to get back into title hunt

Going by preseason polls, Georgia is scheduled to play against two ranked opponents – the opener with No. 11 Oregon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the other in November at 20th-ranked Kentucky. The Bulldogs should be favored in every game. They’re favored by 16.5 points over the Ducks.

No SEC opponent came within 14 points of the Bulldogs in the 2021 regular season. Four SEC West teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25; Georgia won’t see any of them before December. It’s hard to imagine UGA losing a scheduled game. It’s impossible to envision it losing twice.

With achievement, aspirations change. When Mark Richt arrived from Florida State, Georgia fans just wanted to win the East. Richt’s team won it five times. Thus did Bulldog Nation come to expect more. Georgia didn’t play for a national championship under Richt – or, to be fair, under Ray Goff or Jim Donnan.

Smart has taken this program to the title game twice in five years, and now he has beaten Bama. Nobody will get overly excited about beating Tennessee between the hedges, but such games get you where you want to go.

Georgia has come to occupy a space not visited since Dooley had Herschel. Its coaching has caught up to its recruiting. At worst, it ranks among the nation’s top four programs. The only reason it hasn’t broken 10 wins each of the past five seasons is that the 2020 Vandy game wasn’t played. Folks were surprised that Stetson Bennett was the quarterback who took the Bulldogs to the summit. It can’t be a surprise if he does it again.

A big-time program with the wind at its back is a mighty force. Georgia has won 18 of its past 19 games. It lost a ton of talent to the NFL, but its past five recruiting classes ranked first, second, first, fourth and third in the nation. It has all it needs to win more national championships, and it will.