ajc logo
X

Having won it all, Georgia football is poised to win lots more

Georgia football-Kirby Smart-contract-reaction

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
072022 Atlanta: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart takes the stage for his press conference at SEC Media Days with 2021 National Champions flashing on the screen in the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Mark Bradley Blog
By , Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Vince Dooley was 21-4 against Kentucky, 21-1-1 against Vanderbilt, 19-6 against Georgia Tech. That’s what you’d call a baseline. Never – well, almost never – did Dooley’s Georgia lose to somebody it shouldn’t have.

Kirby Smart has built his own baseline. Forget his first season, which included losses to Vandy and Tech. From 2017 on, the Bulldogs have lost five regular-season games. Only in the COVID-19 season of 2020 did they more than one. Only twice have the losses come against SEC East brethren – Florida in 2020, which was understandable, and South Carolina in 2019, which this observer considers the biggest upset in Sanford Stadium history.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Over the past five seasons, Georgia is 58-10. Four losses were to Alabama. Apart from the South Carolina aberration – Jake Fromm threw three interceptions and lost a fumble; Rodrigo Blankenship missed two field-goal tries, the second in overtime – only the Sugar Bowl against Texas could be deemed a significant upset, and the Longhorns entered the game ranked 15th. Also Georgia, denied a playoff spot, didn’t want to be there.

Auburn was ranked 10th in November 2017, LSU seventh in October 2018. Both games were played on the road before frothing crowds. Auburn won 40-17. (It would lose the SEC Championship game to Georgia 28-7 three weeks later.) LSU won 36-16. In both years, Georgia absorbed its loss and still won the East.

Dooley used to say – still does, when last I checked – that a team has only so many peak performances in it. Maybe two or three in a season, but not nine or 11 or 12. Smart and his teams have established a concrete floor. Georgia won’t lose at Sanford Stadium; won’t lose anywhere to anybody unranked and isn’t apt to lose to any team from its division. Over the past five years, the Bulldogs are 27-2 against the East.

ExploreMuch must go right for Georgia to get back into title hunt

Going by preseason polls, Georgia is scheduled to play against two ranked opponents – the opener with No. 11 Oregon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the other in November at 20th-ranked Kentucky. The Bulldogs should be favored in every game. They’re favored by 16.5 points over the Ducks.

No SEC opponent came within 14 points of the Bulldogs in the 2021 regular season. Four SEC West teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25; Georgia won’t see any of them before December. It’s hard to imagine UGA losing a scheduled game. It’s impossible to envision it losing twice.

With achievement, aspirations change. When Mark Richt arrived from Florida State, Georgia fans just wanted to win the East. Richt’s team won it five times. Thus did Bulldog Nation come to expect more. Georgia didn’t play for a national championship under Richt – or, to be fair, under Ray Goff or Jim Donnan.

Smart has taken this program to the title game twice in five years, and now he has beaten Bama. Nobody will get overly excited about beating Tennessee between the hedges, but such games get you where you want to go.

ExploreTaking a look at Georgia’s 2022 football schedule

Georgia has come to occupy a space not visited since Dooley had Herschel. Its coaching has caught up to its recruiting. At worst, it ranks among the nation’s top four programs. The only reason it hasn’t broken 10 wins each of the past five seasons is that the 2020 Vandy game wasn’t played. Folks were surprised that Stetson Bennett was the quarterback who took the Bulldogs to the summit. It can’t be a surprise if he does it again.

A big-time program with the wind at its back is a mighty force. Georgia has won 18 of its past 19 games. It lost a ton of talent to the NFL, but its past five recruiting classes ranked first, second, first, fourth and third in the nation. It has all it needs to win more national championships, and it will.

About the Author

Follow Mark Bradley on facebookFollow Mark Bradley on twitter

Mark Bradley is a sports columnist and blogger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has been with the AJC since 1984.

Editors' Picks
Season preview: What has to go right for Georgia Tech this season6h ago
Precocious Kamari Lassiter earns role in Georgia’s secondary
6h ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium reaches 5th anniversary with big plans for future
6h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
2h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
2h ago
Georgia Tech counting on Jeff Sims-Chris Weinke pairing
44m ago
The Latest
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ Snitker Surge is again underway
5h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?
Featured
“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, one of the polling locations for the Georgia primary runoff elections, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Chris Day

What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
8h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
10h ago
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top