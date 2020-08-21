Even with a tepid draft pick, the Hawks aren’t far from being decent

As we know, the Hawks have spent the past three seasons in rebuild mode. They’ve gone 24-58, 29-53 and 20-47. Being lousy on purpose has enabled them to land some useful young players, Trae Young chief among them. This season figured to be the time we found out whether this group – Young, Collins and Kevin Huerter, plus incoming lottery picks De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish – could play together. All we learned was that, if you took Collins away, this team wasn’t even a team. Even when he returned, nothing much happened.

They finished 26th among NBA teams in offensive efficiency, 27th in defensive efficiency. They were last in points yielded and point differential. They haven’t guarded anybody in two years under coach Lloyd Pierce, who as a Philadelphia assistant was in charge of, er, defense. This isn’t entirely Pierce’s fault – nobody enters the NBA knowing how to play NBA defense – but any team with Young as its centerpiece will have issues when the other side has the ball. He’s your basic turnstile.

He’s also one of the better offensive players in the sport, which is why he’s worth having as a centerpiece. The trouble with the Hawks last year was that everybody who was any good was of a similar age. (This doesn’t include the since-retired Vince Carter, who’s close to my age.) The optimum is always a blend of young and not-as-young.

The Hawks have modeled themselves on Golden State, general manager Travis Schlenk having been the Warriors’ assistant GM. There was a hint of a Splash Brothers design in the tandem drafting of Young and Huerter. The reach for Hunter with the fourth pick last year in some ways mirrored the Warriors’ selection of Draymond Green, for whom Schlenk lobbied. (Hunter was only OK in Year 1. Reddish, the No. 10 pick, appears to have a higher upside.) But Golden State didn’t achieve separation gear until trading for Andre Iguodala and Andrew Bogut, guys who’d been in the league for nearly a decade.

Capela isn’t a stylistic match for either of those, but he fits the skilled-and-seasoned profile. If he’s only the third best player on these Hawks, that could be enough to push them near .500. If he’s not at least their third best player, I’ll be shocked. He was the second best on a 65-win team with James Harden and Chris Paul. Your 2021 Hawks starting five: Capela, Collins, Hunter/Reddish, Huerter, Young. That’s pretty good.

What’s less good: The Hawks finished last among NBA teams in 3-point shooting, unacceptable for a team that sees Golden State as its lodestar. Capela will help everywhere else, but not there. Having the No. 6 pick in a tepid draft allows the Hawks to do almost anything, but the No. 6 pick isn’t apt to be a truly well-rounded player. (Nor is the No. 1.) With obvious needs on defense and in shooting, the Hawks might be torn between a perimeter defender – Isaac Okoro of Auburn/McEachern, say – or a shooter like Aaron Nesmith of Vanderbilt.

Even with Capela, this isn’t a finished team. But it has a nucleus, as opposed to a gaggle of young players learning on the job. Last season marked a step backward, but given that it started with a PED suspension and ended with a stoppage because of a pandemic, there wasn’t much chance of anything good. Next season should be the time the Hawks begin to show the fruits of their tear-down-to-build-up labors. If not, there’ll be cause for concern.