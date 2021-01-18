Drew Brees became the Falcons’ No. 1 enemy - but a nice one

That wasn’t a vintage Brees night — he completed 18 of 30 passes for 183 yards — and the game ended with the Falcons, having recovered a second consecutive Younghoe Koo onside kick, scrambling to tie. Cameron Jordan sacked Ryan on fourth down to seal the deal, and that was no shock, either. Jordan has sacked Ryan 21 times. That’s an NFL record for one defender dumping one quarterback. The 23 Brees-Ryan meetings? Also an all-time high.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after the 30-20 divisional round playoff football loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. It is expected Brees, 42, will retire. (Brynn Anderson/AP) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

We mention this because, in the wake of the Saints’ latest postseason flop, Brees is expected to announce his retirement. He just turned 42, and it showed against Tampa Bay on Sunday. He completed 19 of 34 passes for … 134 yards? Yes, 134 yards. He threw three interceptions. His passer rating was 38.1, the worst of his 18 playoff games. His longest completion was for 16 yards.

The cold truth is that Sean Payton, who’s quite the schemer, has been scheming around his quarterback’s diminishing skills for a while. Note that the 2020 Falcons went 0-2 against Taysom Hill, starting because Brees suffered 11 broken ribs and one punctured lung. Note also that, on the one deep ball the Saints completed against the Buccaneers, its thrower was Jameis Winston off a flea-flicker.

The Saints have lost three of their past four playoff games; the three losses saw Brees average but 197 passing yards. He threw an interception in overtime in the no-call NFC championship game versus the Rams. He managed 208 yards last January against a Minnesota team led by Kirk Cousins. On Sunday, Brees was made to look old by Tom Brady, technically a year and a half older.

We pause to emphasize This is NOT a Falcon-watcher’s end-zone dance over what’s apt to be Brees’ last bow. He’s a great player. He helped elevate the Falcons-Saints series to a higher plane. He led New Orleans to an improbable Super Bowl victory against Peyton Manning’s Colts. (The Falcons and Ryan almost won a Super Bowl, if memory serves.) He has, from start to apparent finish, been as classy an opponent as the local team has ever faced.

It’s easy to hate Brady. (Even my wife does.) As a player, it has been impossible to hate Brees, though familiarity is supposed to breed contempt. Joe Montana spent most of his career in the Falcons’ division, starting against them 22 times. Brees worked against them 29 times. We came to know him well. Nineteen of those 29 times, we knew him too well.

Assuming he leaves, the Falcons’ hottest rivalry will have lost its leading nemesis, although nemeses are supposed to be mean and nasty. Drew Brees wasn’t that. He was the saintly Saint.