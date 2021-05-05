Could Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright really go undrafted?

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) dunks the ball against Syracuse in the second half Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. Tech won 84-77. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Which sounds nuts. The best player in the ACC is by a definition one heck of a ballplayer. But NBAdraft.net doesn’t list him among its full 60-man mock draft. ESPN ranks him 87th among its top 100 players. (Tech’s Jose Alvarado, also a senior, is 92nd.) It isn’t that scouts have missed Wright: He played four seasons in the highest-profile conference. They’ve seen him; they just haven’t been impressed. That he’s 22 is part of the reason. NBA folks tend to believe that if you’re not in the league by the time you’re 20, there’s something wrong with you.

Pastner believes Wright will get drafted. He said several teams have expressed interest. He believes Wright will fare well in pre-draft convocations. Pastner cites the case of Josh Okogie, who wasn’t high on any board when he declared for the 2018 draft after his sophomore season. He went 20th overall to Minnesota.

I’m not a scout, but I’ve talked to enough of them over these many years that I have some idea what they like. The issue with Wright is that he’s a tweener. At 6-foot-9, he could play small forward, but an NBA wing must make 3-pointers — Wright made 26 over 111 collegiate games — and guard other wings. Pro teams want their power forwards to be able to play on the perimeter and stretch the floor. Wright is at his best when working as an old-fashioned back-to-the-basket center, and he’s not big enough to qualify as an NBA 5.

This isn’t to say Wright can’t play in the NBA. Udonis Haslem, who’s of similar size, went undrafted out of Florida. After a season in France, he landed with the Miami Heat and spent 17 seasons there, helping win three NBA titles. The overseas option is available to Wright. So is the G League. Very soon, somebody will be paying him to play basketball – unless he decides to return to Tech for another season.

Seniors Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham already have opted to stay. Junior Michael Devoe has made himself draft-available but is keeping his options open. Alvarado is a senior, but he’s also no lock to be drafted. If Tech somehow manages to return an ACC championship team intact, it will be among the nation’s top five come November.

That’s not apt to happen. Returning to Tech means returning to college, which means taking college classes. Wright has spent four years doing that; he’ll graduate in May. He wants to play pro ball, and there’s nothing he can prove to scouts as a fifth-year man they haven’t already seen. (He’d be 23 when the 2022 draft arrives, and that’s ancient.)

Oh, and there’s this: This also being the year of the free transfer, Wright could — at least in theory — return to college without returning to Tech. He’d be the most accomplished player in the brief history of the portal. Again, though: not apt to happen.

Before Tech folks work themselves into a high dudgeon over their players never getting any credit, be advised that this isn’t some anti-Jacket conspiracy. Luka Garza of Iowa was a two-time Big Ten player of the year and the 2021 national player of the year. NBAdraft.net doesn’t include him in its latest mock, either.