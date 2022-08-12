Brian Snitker’s path from interim manager to Braves cornerstone

On the final day of the 2016 season, the Braves’ brass – John Hart and John Coppolella – hadn’t decided what to do with Snitker. The plan had been to let him finish the year, whereupon then they’d look elsewhere. But the Braves finished 20-10, stoking a players’ campaign to retain Snitker. By then, Hart felt indebted to the manager for keeping the season from being historically awful. The two Johns offered him a one-year extension with a club option for a second season.

Those terms came close to being an insult. Snitker swallowed any bile and agreed to stick around. As the 2017 season drew to its tepid close – the Braves finished 72-90 – the widespread belief was that he was a goner. In August, Hart yelled at him for using Jim Johnson in a game the Braves blew, and Snitker got along better with Hart than Coppolella.

On the next-to-last Saturday of the season, Snitker met with the Johns. Some air was cleared, but the odds of him being retained were no better than 50/50. Nine days later, Coppolella resigned ahead of MLB’s probe into violations regarding the international talent market. Hart departed the day after Alex Anthopoulos was named the new GM. With the front office in a frazzle, Snitker remained in place as a nod to continuity.

Over the next four seasons, his Braves finished first, first, first and first. They almost made the World Series in 2020. They won the World Series in 2021. He’s the sixth-longest-serving manager in the majors. His 505 wins are second-most among Atlanta-era Braves managers. The afterthought has become a franchise pillar.

In 2017, yours truly suggested that Snitker wasn’t the man to take the Braves forward. This season has highlighted why he has become the absolute right manager. Not until June did this gifted team nose above .500 to stay. Not until then did they win three games in succession, a curiosity that might have led other skippers to fling food. Snitker remained patient. Patience comes a bit easier when you’ve seen it all.

Over the two months it took for the Braves to get going, there was never a sense that the season was slipping away. Snitker didn’t stop believing, which was part of the reason his players didn’t, either. The Braves mightn’t catch the Mets in the NL East, but they’ll win 90 games and make the playoffs. They’ll have a chance to repeat as champs.

Bobby Cox was 69 when he retired. Snitker will turn 67 in October. The job is his for as long as he wants it. Yes, it would be tough to step away from a team that should stay good for several more seasons, but the grind never gets less grinding.

In September 2017, as rumors of Snitker’s exit were flying, Braves chairman Terry McGuirk told Mark Bowman of MLB.com: “If you’re ever going to build monuments of (good) people, he’d be a guy.” There’s a chance Snitker will get his statue, and not just for being a fine fellow. For being a manager whose teams just kept winning, same as Cox’s did.