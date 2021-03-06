Breaking good: Georgia Tech is relevant again

And he has done it in a way nobody figured he would. Mike Bobinski, then Tech’s athletic director, hired Pastner because he believed him to be a strong recruiter. Over his first five years, Pastner signed only one 4-star prospect – Michael Devoe – and no Georgia high schooler above a 3-star. Pastner has remade Tech, and he has also remade himself. He has coached the heck out of everyone he has landed, be they signees or transfers. Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright could be the ACC’s two best players. Alvarado was a 3-star signee; Wright, as Pastner misses no chance to remind us, was a no-star.

Even better news: The 2021 signing class is rated No. 17 nationally, making it Pastner’s best by far. It includes wings Miles Kelly, from Lilburn by way of Hargrave Academy, and Dallan Coleman of Florida. ESPN ranks the latter as the nation’s 32nd-best prospect. No more no-stars for this program.

Still better: Over the past two seasons, Tech is 22-15 in ACC play. It’s the first time since 1989 and 1990 the Jackets have gone plus-.500 in conference play in consecutive seasons. From 1985 through 2010, Tech reached the NCAA Tournament 15 times, the Final Four twice. This is not a program without history. Over the past decade, it was easy to wonder if the ACC – now including eight migrants from the old Big East, Syracuse and Louisville among them – had grown too big for the Institute. Doesn’t seem too big anymore, does it?

Georgia Tech's head coach Josh Pastner watches from the sideline in the second half of a game at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Georgia Tech won 84-77 over Syracuse. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five years ago, we wondered if Pastner could recruit enough to right a program gone wrong. Today we ask: What happens when a program reborn starts attracting better and better players? (Stop me if you’ve heard this, but the state of Georgia is fertile ground.) What happens when Pastner can simply point to the scoreboard and say, “We’re winning again.”

More very good things, you’d have to guess. Some of those might arrive over the next month. Nobody in any bracket will be happy to see the Jackets coming. They’re going dancing. They could dance a nice long while.