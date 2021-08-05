Braves at .500! Next stop: world domination!

Season so far

Two wins against the middling Cardinals do not a trend make, but let’s be honest: Braves-watchers are starving for any signs of life. It’s hard for a good team, which we all expected this to be, to play 108 games without breaking .500, but here — as we know too well — this team sits. Could tonight finally deliver the moment when it finally happens? It might, but we’ve thought that six times already and been wrong every time.

More honesty: Before Alex Anthopoulos made four deals on deadline day, I was close to giving up on this season. (And, having been around a while, I’m reluctant to say anything’s over until it is. I’m an Atlantan. I witnessed 28-3.) It wasn’t so much that the Braves’ general manager hooked one difference-maker as that he imported four guys — Eddie Rosario is on the injured list — who together might make a difference.

Example: Richard Rodriguez had been closing in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Brian Snitker summoned him to work the fifth inning in a game the Braves trailed 3-2. You might think that’s a low-leverage moment for a high-leverage guy, but how many times have we see the middle relief render a winnable game unwinnable?

Caption Braves manager Brian Snitker on advantage of having relieve Richard Rodriguez in the bullpen, following trade deadline.

Rodriguez faced Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals’ 2, 3 and 4 hitters. Against Drew Smyly in the first inning, they’d gone single, single, homer. Against Rodriguez, they went groundout, groundout, groundout. The Braves took the lead in the top of the sixth. Rodriguez as a Brave: three innings, 28 pitches, two hits, no walks, no earned runs.

The GM of a contender is supposed to make his team better at the deadline. Anthopoulos did. There’s no guarantee that better will be good enough to catch and pass the Mets and Phillies over the final 54 games, but Philly doesn’t scare anybody, and the Mets are without Jacob deGrom. Also: Of the Braves’ next 16 games, 13 will come against opponents below .500. This could, and maybe should, still happen.