Bradley’s Buzz: You shouldn’t be disappointed by the Hawks’ draft

The remorse expressed by team president Travis Schlenk and principal owner Tony Ressler was understandable, but it mightn’t have been warranted. Even rebuilds that work don’t track straight lines to the top. I understand if you’re disappointed in this draft, but you shouldn’t be.

About you-know-who

Freddie Freeman is 11-for-22 over his past five games with three home runs and 11 RBIs. He’ll make his first Truist Park appearance as a visiting player today. He’s scheduled to meet the media at 4:30 p.m. He’ll receive his 2021 World Series ring in a pregame ceremony. He’ll smack Ian Anderson’s first delivery over the wall in left-center at around 7:25 p.m. Everybody will go nuts.

About you-know-who’s former team

On the morning of June 1, the Braves were tied with Boston for the 17th-best record in the majors. As we speak, they have MLB’s sixth-best record. FanGraphs gives them a 12.3% chance of winning the World Series. It gives the Mets – still leading the National League East – a 11.9% chance.

About the latest Manning

Arch Manning – grandson of Archie, nephew of Peyton and Eli – committed himself to Texas. Depending on the day and the source, he was thought to be leaning toward Georgia. This leaves the shattered Bulldogs with two choices. One is to re-up Stetson Bennett, who never goes away, for another six-year term. The other is to drop football.

Seriously, though: It would be no great surprise if young Arch’s decision is subject to change. Given that he still has a high school season to play and that Steve Sarkisian is in the process of coaching himself out of another job, the latest Manning might yet wind up in Athens. Plus, there’s always the transfer portal. This is college football. Never say never.