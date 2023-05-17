Bradley’s Buzz: This could be the year Al Horford finally gets his ring

That band of Hawks won 53 games in 2009-2010. Five seasons later, a much different group – different except for Horford – won 60. Four Hawks graced the 2015 All-Star Game, Horford among them. If you had him on your team, you were a good team.

He signed with Boston in 2016, days after the Hawks signed Dwight Howard. Within a year, Howard and Mike Budenholzer were gone and the club had hired Travis Schlenk to execute a teardown/rebuild. Three summers later, Horford made the strangest choice of his career, signing with Philadelphia. The man who could complement anyone couldn’t complement Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The 76ers traded him to Oklahoma City, which wasn’t concerned with winning. In March 2021, the Thunder announced he wouldn’t play for the rest of the season, though he was in good health. That marks the only time a team with Horford on its roster hasn’t made the playoffs.

The Celtics re-acquired him in June 2021. Last season he started as a stretch-4 alongside center Robert Williams. Boston made the NBA finals, losing to Golden State. For much of this season, Horford has been the only big man among starting C’s.

This doesn’t mean he has reverted to playing with his back to the basket. On offense, he’s mostly a floor spacer. He stands in the corner. He waits for someone to drive and find him. He has taken 85 shots over 13 playoff games; 65 have been 3-pointers. Yes, he has evolved. Over eight playoff runs as a Hawk, he tried 41 treys.

Malcolm Brogdon, who’s from Atlanta, informed reporters that Horford stopped practice Tuesday, the day before the Eastern Conference finals against Miami were to begin. “He told us to tighten it up,” Brogdon said.

Brogdon is one of many gifted Celtics. Jayson Tatum is a great player; Jaylen Brown, also from Atlanta, is very good. But this team, like many before it, tends to defer to Horford. “A big piece for us is to want to see him go out on top,” Brogdon said.

Full disclosure: I’ve never – well, not since Bill Russell retired – been a Celtics’ fan. But I’ve never not been a fan of Horford’s. If they win, he wins. In the grand scheme, that’d be OK.

