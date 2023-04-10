Bradley’s Buzz: The soaring Braves slog through a sobering weekend

The Padres have the sort of hitters that can subsist off good pitching and feast on the substandard kind. In sum, they have the kind of hitters the Braves have – although by the series finale the Braves were minus Michael Harris and Travis d’Arnaud, injured in Games 1 and 3, respectively.

Not to put to fine a point on it, but the series surely meant a tad more to the visitors. The Padres were 3-3 when they arrived in Cobb County. They fell below .500 after the Braves’ Thursday walk-off win. This is a team that has the sport’s fattest payroll not including the New York clubs. The vaunted Soto managed four hits over the season’s first eight games; he had that many in the final two games here.

As rough as the weekend was, it was just that – one weekend in a six-month season. Wright is ready to return. Fried and Harris and d’Arnaud shouldn’t be gone long. Vaughn Grissom’s OPS at Gwinnett is 1.154; over eight games, he has five walks against zero strikeouts.

Taking a dip into the timeless tome “Ball Four,” we recall what Jim Bouton’s fellow pitchers said after the callow Seattle Pilots – they became the Milwaukee Brewers after one season – ran afoul of the Orioles of Frank/Brooks Robinson and Boog Powell: “Those guys can fluff up your ERA.” That’s what the Padres did to the local team. But that’s all they did.

The Braves, who started 6-1, are 6-4. They lead the National League East. Among NL clubs, only the Brewers, on a seven-game tear, have won more. To borrow the title of a very good TBS documentary of the fondly remembered 1982 season, it’s a long way to October. The Braves need to pitch better. They will.

