Bradley’s Buzz: The so-so Braves, plus a bit more on NIL

***

About this thing you’re reading

Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat after he walked during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday May 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas) Credit: Gaston De Cardenas Credit: Gaston De Cardenas Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat after he walked during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday May 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas) Credit: Gaston De Cardenas Credit: Gaston De Cardenas

This marks the first appearance of a new, at least for me, endeavor. This is a newsletter. It will appear in your in-box on Mondays and Fridays. The thoughts, such as they are, expressed herein will not appear in the print Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This is what we in the trade like to call bonus content.

Welcome to one and all, and – as goes without saying – we welcome your feedback. I’ve done many things over my several years in the business, but I’ve never done a newsletter. Give the kid a chance, will ya?

***

About these NBA blowouts

Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates a basket and a Dallas Mavericks' foul during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Scott Strazzante Credit: Scott Strazzante Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates a basket and a Dallas Mavericks' foul during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Scott Strazzante Credit: Scott Strazzante

The NBA is where everything important happens in the final two minutes. These NBA playoffs have seen almost nothing of note happen in the final two minutes. Of the 32 games played in the conference semis and finals, five have been decided by five points or fewer. The average margin in the biggest series upset – Dallas over Phoenix – was 18 points. Games 5, 6 and 7 of that set were decided by 30, 27 and 33 points.

You ask: Why? Injuries – they seem to happen more often with every postseason, which doesn’t say much for load management – are an obvious factor. But I’d suggest that the NBA game itself now lends itself to wider margins. Over seven games, the Mavericks and Suns tried 463 3-pointers. That’s an average of 33.1 per team per game. If both teams are hitting their treys, you’ve got a wild game. If only one is, you’ve got a blowout.

Golden State will forever be remembered as the team that perfected the 3-pointer. In three games against Dallas, the Warriors have taken 89 3-pointers, or almost 30 per game. The Mavericks have taken 138, which is 46 a game, which is nuts. (The same Mavs have taken 101 2-pointers.) I know what analytics say – the only shots worth taking are 3-pointers and layups – but more and more I rue the loss of the mid-range jumper.

***

About NILs and Nick and Jimbo

Caption FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells instruction before an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Southeastern Conference spring meetings will be held in person for the first time since 2019 in a little less than two weeks. It is unlikely two of the league's superstar coaches will be chumming around Destin, Florida, together. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells instruction before an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Southeastern Conference spring meetings will be held in person for the first time since 2019 in a little less than two weeks. It is unlikely two of the league's superstar coaches will be chumming around Destin, Florida, together. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Having spent much of last week discussing this issue, the thought occurs that Nick Saban’s tweaking of Texas A&M – and Jimbo Fisher’s rant regarding his former boss – could mark a tipping point for college sports. Somebody had to say something, so Saban nominated himself.

Then I think: Nah.

Will the federal government override what state legislatures have done? Will the NCAA seize the day? (Here I LOL for 30 seconds.) Can the conferences negotiate a truce? Will all be forgiven when Alabama and A&M meet on Oct. 8? (Going with “no” on that one.)