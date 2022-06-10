Bradley’s Buzz: The maximum value of Max Fried

Which only goes to show: With young arms, nobody knows anything. Today Fried ranks third among MLB pitchers – behind Miami’s Sandy Alcantara and Texas’ Martin Perez – in Baseball-Reference WAR. His ERA for May was 3.16. For June, it’s 0.64. He’s the No. 1 starter for the reigning World Series champs. He was the winning pitcher in the World Series clincher.

He’s not a spot starter. He’s not a long reliever. He’s the ace.

***

About the MLB playoffs

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson gets high fives in the dugout scoring on a RBI double by Travis d'Arnaud to take a 3-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Pirates 3-1.

The hot-hot-hot Braves shaved 2-1/2 games off the Mets’ division lead over three days. Of greater note: They’ve almost drawn even with San Francisco for the National League’s third wild card. (They’re .002 behind.) That’s the race to watch.

It’s possible the Braves won’t catch the Mets. What matters is that they finish no worse than sixth among NL clubs. It’s hard to imagine them finishing worse than sixth.

***

About John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins soars to the basket for a slam agains the Indiana Pacers during the first period in a NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Atlanta.

Rumors about the Hawks trading John Collins have again gained traction. Portland is said to be interested, and the Trail Blazers hold the No. 7 pick in this draft. Philadelphia, which got rid of Ben Simmons but seems stuck with James Harden, is mentioned as another possible destination.

What the Hawks do with Collins – who’s owed $74 million over the next three seasons – will tell us much. GM Travis Schlenk has chastised himself for keeping the team together after its run to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. Re-upping Collins was a major part of that.

This is the tricky part of rebuilding. Acquiring a bunch of young players isn’t hard. Finding young players who mesh is more difficult. For a few weeks in 2021, the Hawks appeared to have managed that. Now they’re less sure.

After making the 2012 NBA finals with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Harden, Oklahoma City looked destined for greatness untold. Harden was traded to Houston four months later. OKC had three players who would be named the league’s MVP, and not much came of it. The Hawks, who’ve already dumped Cam Reddish, find themselves on a similar clock.

***

About the NBA finals

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.

I’d never say the Warriors have no chance, though I like those chances less with every game. The difference between Golden State and Boston is that one of them has Al Horford. If memory serves, the Hawks used to have Al Horford.