Bradley’s Buzz: The Hawks are about to change. Will Trae Young change, too?

For two seasons running, the Hawks landed in the play-in tournament and exited soon thereafter. There’s too much talent on hand for that to keep happening. Then again, if these talents were apt to coalesce, they would have. Owner Tony Ressler had seen enough of Schlenk’s design. At issue is what Snyder has in mind.

Acquired at high cost, Murray was billed as the backcourt mate who’d complement Young’s conspicuous gifts. In the season before Murray’s arrival, Young finished eighth – between Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry – in VORP (value over replacement player). With Murray alongside, Young finished 24th – between Kristap Porzingis and Lauri Markkanen.

The Hawks were 43-39 before Murray, 41-41 with him. As fashionable as it is to suggest that it’s Young who needs to relocate, he’s owed $129 million over the next three seasons. How many clubs would be willing to assume such an outlay for a player whose team has known but one shining moment, that in the increasingly distant 2021?

Snyder’s a bright guy. Back in the day, he was a point guard himself; he could develop into the Trae-whisperer. (McMillan was also a former PG who got Young’s attention, albeit briefly.) It’s hard to imagine the Hawks’ supporting cast won’t be different next season. It’s also possible to wonder if any cast can fully support a talent as singular as Young.

Much of the Hawks’ future hinges on what Snyder opts to do. More important is what Young decides he wants to be. There comes a time in every All-Star career when being an All-Star isn’t enough. The great Curry wasn’t above trying to play defense, which is how the two-time MVP became a four-time NBA champ.

Even with new teammates next season, this will still be Young’s team. He’s not, alas, getting any younger. He doesn’t have to change everything, but some things require changing. The splendid soloist needs to strike up the band.

