Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons won’t be good, which isn’t all bad

The Braves just won the World Series. The Hawks made the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. We around here have seen rebuilds bear fruit. This correspondent believes Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot know what they’re doing. They just need time to do it.

***

About Kirby Smart’s contract

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart takes the stage for his press conference at SEC Media Days with 2021 National Champions flashing on the screen in the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta.

His new deal with Georgia calls for him to make $112.5 million through 2031. This tells us two things. First, that his alma mater hugely values his services. Second, that UGA has anticipated a day when Nick Saban, who’s 70, steps down and Alabama will be forced to throw money at somebody to replace the GOAT.

Having apprenticed under Saban in Tuscaloosa, Smart would be an obvious choice. With this contract, though, he’s making more than Saban. Smart has to believe there’s nothing he could do at Bama he isn’t already doing at Georgia.

***

About the Braves and the trade deadline

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, left, and manager Brian Snitker celebrate the Braves' 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the World Series in game 6 at the National League Championship Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 23, 2021, in Atlanta.

It falls on Aug. 2. It would be a shock if the Braves do nothing. Alex Anthopoulos believes it’s a GM’s duty to show his players that management is working hard to make the club better. There’s always room for another reliever, though we might keep our eye on Blake Burkhalter, taken 76th overall in this week’s draft. He was the closer for Auburn’s College World Series team. He might be on the big-league roster before September, which would make him October-eligible.

I wouldn’t, however, expect a major trade. They can’t acquire Adam Duvall, which they’ve done twice over the past four deadlines; he’s already a Brave. The price for the Reds’ Luis Castillo, the best starting pitcher who figures to be available, will be a boatload of prospects. This draft saw the Braves begin to repopulate their farm system, which was gutted by the Matt Olson deal.

The difference between winning the National League East and finishing as a wild card is lesser now. There’s no more play-in game. All three wild cards get a best-of-three series. (The league’s No. 1 seed draws a Round 1 bye, but that figures to be the Dodgers, who hold a 6-1/2 game lead over the Braves.) Anthopoulos loaded up on outfielders last summer because he knew his team’s only playoff path was winning the East. There’s an alternate route this time.

***

About Charles Barkley and LIV

Charles Barkley will donate $1M to Miles College in Alabama

He has been approached by LIV – backed by the Public Investment Fund, which is essentially the Saudi Arabia treasury – regarding some sort of gig with the nascent golf tour. The New York Post reports Barkley met with LIV’s Greg Norman at Pricci in our fair city. As we know, Barkley is the biggest name among Turner’s NBA commentary crew.

“In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both,” Barkley told Andrew Marchand of the Post. “I don’t know how Turner’s sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there’s going to be some blowback.”

LIV doesn’t have a conventional TV partner. It’s available on YouTube. Its chief announcer is Arlo White, who left NBC and its English Premier League broadcasts. It has been reported that David Feherty is leaving NBC for LIV.

Barkley again: “Between the number (Marchand) just mentioned ($10 million from Turner) and all my commercials … it would have to be some serious money thrown my way.”