Bradley’s Buzz: Repeating is tough. So why is UGA so serene?

Having three quarterbacks, believed to be OSU’s strength, turned out otherwise. Miller was moved to H-back in training camp. Jones was named the starter over Barrett, though both played. Barrett eventually supplanted Jones. The Buckeyes stayed unbeaten, though they were no longer ranked No. 1. A struggle in the opener at Virginia Tech – they trailed at the half – became the season’s theme. They were good, yes, but not as good as advertised.

The inevitable loss came Nov. 21. Michigan State, a team of much lesser means, held Ohio State to 132 yards (!) and five first downs (!!!) and won on a last-second field goal. Barrett passed for 46 yards. “There’s no chance of me coming back next year,” said Elliott, a junior who managed 33 yards.

The Buckeyes finished No. 7 in the CFP rankings. Michigan State, which won the Big Ten, was invited to the playoff. It lost 38-0 to Alabama in the semis. Ohio State went 12-1, losing one game by three points. It remains one of the most gifted teams not to win it all. It also stands as a cautionary tale: The second time is always harder.

There hasn’t been a repeat national champ since Alabama in 2011 and 2012, back in the BCS days. The Tide have made the playoff seven times in nine years. Haven’t won two in a row, though. Clemson made the playoff six years running. Its two wins, both over Bama, sandwiched a semifinal loss, also to Bama.

Which brings us to Georgia. It’s the defending champ. It’s seeded No. 1. It isn’t, however, the same team. Five defenders were taken in Round 1 of the NFL draft. Playmakers Zamir White, James Cook, George Pickens and Jermaine Burton exited after the Bulldogs took their title in Indianapolis. UGA isn’t as talented as it was then, but it might be a better team.

Some of this has to do with Kirby Smart’s seasonal theme: “We will NOT be hunted at the University of Georgia.” The bigger part has to do with coaches continuing to coach and players growing in skill and confidence as the wins pile up. The Bulldogs are never sloppy. The Bulldogs are never rattled.

This season hasn’t been the series of closer-than-expected calls we saw from Ohio State in 2015 or Florida State, coming off its 2013 BCS title, in 2014. Apart from a glitch at Missouri, Year 2 has been a smooth glide. The Bulldogs know what needs doing and how to do it. They’re not as worried about the NFL as high-achieving teams of yesteryear because they’re already being paid, courtesy of NIL.

Great teams fall short by believing greatness is enough. What sets Georgia 2022 apart is that it doesn’t carry itself like a great team. It knows it can lose. That’s why it hasn’t lost.

