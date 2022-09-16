Bradley’s Buzz: It’s a big weekend in the Braves’ pennant chase

That both the Braves and Mets have hit fallow periods after playing so well for so long is, dare we say, a function of baseball. Nobody wins ‘em all. Bad teams beat good teams. The Mets have felt the absence of Max Scherzer, who’s 38 and who just worked a rehab start. He’s expected to return to the rotation next week. Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom contrived to lose to the Cubs. According to ESPN Stats & Information, it was the biggest upset of the regular season.

The Braves’ seven remaining games with Philadelphia are immense. The Mets are done with Philly, though they’ll work a three-game set in Milwaukee next week. The Phillies are still playing for something – to stay ahead of San Diego. If they can beat the Braves three or four times, the chance of the two meeting in Round 1 moves closer to a reality.

Not every opponent would prefer facing the Braves to the Mets, but Philly surely does. It’s 6-6 against the Braves; it was 5-14 against the Mets.

The key man in this whole NL East business: Zack Wheeler, the Philly pitcher who was once a Met and who’s an East Paulding High alum. He has missed four starts with inflammation in his forearm. It’s believed he’s not far from returning. He’s scheduled to throw a bullpen session at Trust Park today. The world awaits its findings.

