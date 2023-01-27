Bradley’s Buzz: Is there a real chance Lamar Jackson becomes a Falcon?

In defense of their leader, other Ravens reported that Jackson was still limping. He took to Twitter, saying there was no chance of him playing on Wild Card Weekend. “I suffered a Grade 2 PCL strain on the borderline of a 3. There is still inflammation in my knee, and my knee remains unstable.”

He didn’t make the trip to Cincinnati. The Ravens lost. They face an offseason in which Jackson is eligible for free agency, though they could keep him by affixing the “franchise player” tag to their franchise quarterback. Negotiations for a new contract collapsed in September. He’s believed to want at least what Watson got from Cleveland – $230 million, all guaranteed. Jackson is represented by his mother.

If you had to bet, you’d put money on him sticking with Baltimore. Still, we recall that Watson recused himself from playing for the Texans long before allegations of sexual abuse became public. He wanted out of Houston. He got out of Houston. It isn’t yet clear if – or why – Jackson would want out of Baltimore.

By now, you’ve guessed where this is leading. The Falcons’ quarterback of the moment is Desmond Ridder, who has started four NFL games. He might pan out. It’s doubtful he’ll ever be as good as Jackson. The Falcons are coached by Arthur Smith, who has a deft hand with the running game. Over five seasons, Jackson has topped 1,000 rushing yards twice. (Over 13 seasons, Michael Vick topped a thousand once.)

Jackson is from Florida. He played collegiately at Louisville. As landing spots go, Atlanta should top his list. The Falcons have gifted young receivers in Kyle Pitts and Drake London, plus a 1,000-yard back in Tyler Allgeier, plus a Pro Bowl lineman in Chris Lindstrom.

The Ravens would have to mess up royally to lose Jackson. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has stepped aside, surely a move to placate the franchise QB. Asked if his team will keep Jackson, coach John Harbaugh said, “100 percent, you know, 200 percent … It’s going to get done.”

And yet: It’s not done. The longer this goes, the greater the chance Jackson says, “That’s it. Get me out of here.” Which would leave the Ravens with only bad choices: Do they slap the tag on a disgruntled quarterback, or do they work a trade and commit to starting over?

Not saying Jackson-to-the-Falcons will happen. Am saying it might.

