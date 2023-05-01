Bradley’s Buzz: In Bijan Robinson, Falcons bet on quality over quantity

Per Hitzges, Davis said: “You sure you want to do that? Who’s going to catch passes for you?”

Irvin remained a Cowboy. In 16 playoff games, he caught 87 passes for 1,315 yards and eight touchdowns. He has three Super Bowl rings. He’s in Canton.

No one – not you, not me, not Mel Kiper, not Arthur Smith – can guarantee that Bijan Robinson will be a Hall of Famer. Ask the folks in Cincinnati about Ki-Jana Carter, picked No. 1 overall in 1995. (Curtis Martin, another RB from a Pennsylvania school, went 73 picks later in that draft; he is in the Hall of Fame.) But I’m willing to concede that Smith knows his team better than you and I do, better even than Mel.

As a rule, running backs have short shelf lives and are best found down-draft. This assumes all RBs are equal, which isn’t necessarily so. The Falcons see Robinson as a three-down back who can run and catch and go long distances. Who’d have a greater feel for an offense than the man who designed it and calls plays?

Jones wasn’t just a receiver. He was the best of his era. Robinson mightn’t be the best running back of his era – then again, he might – but the Falcons saw him as the player who could help this team the most, more than the great Jalen Carter. (Who played 52 snaps against Ohio State and made one tackle, FYI.)

You’re free to disagree. Mel of ESPN disagrees. He gave the Falcons’ draft a B-minus. Only three teams were rated lower. “I just don’t get it,” he wrote of Robinson’s selection. “The Falcons could have gotten 90 percent of his production from (Tyler) Allgeier and a couple of Day 3 options.” Really? And we know this … how? (Kiper also conceded Robinson “might win Rookie of the Year.”)

The intent here isn’t to tweak the most famous draftnik. He’s seeing the board in toto. The Falcons care only about their little corner of the world. They didn’t take some faceless replacement-level RB. They took Bijan Robinson, the one and only.

Maybe they could have found 90 percent of his output elsewhere, but what if Robinson’s 10 percent wins them a game in December? Or January? Or, dare we say, February?

The above is part of a regular exercise available to all who register on AJC.com for our free Sports Daily newsletter. The full Buzz, which includes extras like a weekly poll and pithy quotes, arrives via email around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

How do you sign up? Go to the AJC.com home page. Click on “newsletters” at the top right. Click on “Sports Daily.” You’ll need to enter your email address. Thanks, folks.