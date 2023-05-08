Bradley’s Buzz: How good are the Braves? We’re about to see

The 2022 Braves were 101-61. Against teams that made the playoffs, they were 33-31. That’s how baseball works.

The Braves took two of three from Baltimore, which has MLB’s third-best record, over the weekend. They trailed in all three games. They won on Saturday and Sunday in their final at-bat.

The Braves’ next 14 games will come against teams at/above .500 – Boston, Toronto, Texas, Seattle and the Dodgers. Having a five-series run against American League teams is a product of the newly balanced schedule. As someone whose eyes glaze over whenever Miami is involved, the balanced schedule is a wonderful thing. In years past, the Braves would have had 12 games remaining against the Fish; in 2023, they have six.

The schedule should make for a more stimulating regular season; it should also make for slightly worse records. The Braves are on pace to win 111 games. They probably won’t. Since 1906, only one National League team has – the 2022 Dodgers, who lost to San Diego in the playoffs. Four teams won 100-plus last season, a record total.

The Braves have MLB’s second-best record. They have the second-best run differential. They’re second in home runs and OPS. They’re sixth in ERA. FanGraphs gives them a 22.1% chance of winning the World Series. Tampa Bay is assigned the second-best chance – 12.5%.

The Braves have been missing key pieces – Raisel Iglesias, Travis d’Arnaud, Orlando Arcia, Michael Harris – and are 24-11. Kyle Wright is on the injured list with a sore shoulder. Max Fried’s scheduled Wednesday start has been relisted as “TBD,” which is odd. “We’re working through some things,” was Brian Snitker’s non-explanatory explanation.

This is baseball. They do this every day, and then comes October. Every team has injuries. Every team has surprises. (Marcell Ozuna was hitting .073 on April 24; he’s at .146 today.)

These next 14 games will be instructive. The Braves will face teams capable of taking a series from them, which isn’t always the case. These 2-1/2 weeks will give us a read on how good this very good team is. The Braves are playing .686 ball. No Braves team has ever played .686 ball over a season.

This franchise’s best winning percentage was set 1897. The Boston Beaneaters went 93-39, which is .705. Kid Nichols won 31 games. Those brawny Beaneaters did not, however, win the World Series. There wasn’t one.

