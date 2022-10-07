Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens

Harsin’s status is hour-to-hour. His first Auburn team went 6-7, losing its final five games. For reasons unclear – interim president Jay Gogue mentioned “rumors and speculation,” which did nothing to curtail either – the school launched an investigation of Harsin’s program in February. It found no compelling reason to fire him, at least not yet.

This being Auburn, compelling reasons aren’t required. There is, however, the matter of a buyout. If it fires Harsin without cause – the investigation was a blatant attempt to find cause – at season’s end, it will owe him $15 million. This being Auburn, it would be only the second-biggest buyout of the past two years. In December 2020, it paid Malzahn $21.45M to go away.

Allen Greene, the athletic director who hired Harsin from Boise State, resigned in August with a half-year left on his contract. Chris Roberts has been Auburn’s president since May. Many boosters hated the non-Southerner Harsin from the start, their feeling being that he couldn’t or wouldn’t recruit, ahem, in the way big-time SEC programs must.

Talk about a self-fulfilling prophecy. Per 247Sports, Auburn is ranked 54th in recruiting – five spots behind Nebraska, three behind Georgia Tech and one ahead of Wisconsin, each of which has fired its head coach.

When Harsin is dumped, Auburn will seek its fifth head coach since Alabama hired Nick Saban, which is mostly what this is about. Not entirely, though. Old-school Auburn folks cringe at the diminution of the once-fierce series with Georgia. The Tigers are 5-10 against Saban’s Bama, having won at least once every four years. If they lose Saturday, they’ll have dropped six straight to Smart’s Georgia.

The above is part of a regular exercise, written and collated by yours truly, available to all who register on AJC.com for our free Sports Daily newsletter. The full Bradley’s Buzz, which includes more opinions and extras like a weekly poll, arrives via email around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

FAQ: How do I sign up? Go to the AJC.com home page. Click on “newsletters” at the top right. Click on “Sports Daily.” You’ll need to enter your email. That should do it. Thanks in advance, folks.