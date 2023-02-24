Bradley’s Buzz: Flouting public opinion, Bama lets Brandon Miller play

Regarding Miller, the Tuscaloosa district attorney told AL.com: “There’s nothing we can charge him with.”

Thus did the university choose to allow Miller to play in a nationally televised game Tuesday at South Carolina. He scored 41 points – he might be the nation’s best collegian – in an overtime victory. His scored the game-winning basket despite taking what appeared to be 8-1/2 steps before availing himself of a dribble.

During the game, South Carolina fans chanted, “Lock him up.” Afterward, Bama coach Nate Oats said: “It could’ve been a distraction. But Brandon showed up.”

Nearly everyone not affiliated with the University of Alabama agrees the sight of Miller playing for the Crimson Tide looks bad. Thing is, the university appears to be the only body with oversight in this matter. The DA’s office has washed its hands. The SEC has said nothing. The NCAA … well, does the NCAA even exist?

Alabama leads the SEC. It was ranked No. 1 overall by the NCAA basketball committee’s midseason reveal of tournament seedings. (So that’s how the NCAA spends its time – compiling seedings that don’t yet matter.) This might be its best team ever. Miller, a freshman, will be headed to the NBA come April. If he’s forced to miss the duration of the season, the Tide can forget reaching its first Final Four.

He had a gun in his car. He drove to meet Darius Miles, the now-ex-teammate, who texted: “I need my joint.” Alabama’s AD claimed Miller was en route before the text was sent – “already almost there,” Byrne said.

What’s clear is that the only administrative body with the power to make Miller sit is the body bending over backwards to excuse him. In the infamous words of coach Nate Oats, Miller was in the “wrong spot at the wrong time.” Never mind that Miller drove, apparently of his own free will, to that place – with a gun in his back seat. (Oats has since sought to modify remarks he admitted “came across poorly.”)

It looks bad, Miller playing. But here we ask: Should Alabama reverse its nothing-to-see-here stance, what grounds would it give for the about-face? That letting him play “looks bad”? That everyone with blog space and a functioning keyboard has pilloried the Tide for its insensitivity?

Harris’ mother told USA Today: “It’s just unimaginable … It’s like, OK, slap on the wrist and go play ball.”

Not to be flip, but did Alabama even slap Miller’s wrist?

We are – or we’re supposed to be – a nation of laws. Authorities cannot find any law Miller broke. From Jim Standridge, Miller’s lawyer: “All the events (surrounding the shooting) are clearly captured on video. There is no dispute about Brandon’s activities (that) evening.”

For better or worse, we’re also a nation of guns. Had it suspended Miller, the university could have sent the message that student-athletes shouldn’t travel in circles that involve firearms. Had Bama done so, it might have found itself in court, fighting an injunction contending that “it looks bad” is insufficient grounds for disciplinary action.

Alabama made a choice. It wasn’t a great choice, but once the DA absolved Miller, there were no great choices. Jamea Harris was killed on Jan. 15. Miller had been allowed to play all along. With no charges brought against him, could Bama say, “Sorry, but NOW you’re suspended”?

Yes, it looks bad. But having done what it did – i.e., nothing – Alabama has little recourse but to let Miller play on and hope the furor abates. Which it won’t. Non-actions also have consequences.

The above is part of a regular exercise, written and curated by yours truly, available to all who register on AJC.com for our free Sports Daily newsletter. The full Buzz, which includes more opinions and extras like a weekly poll and pithy quotes, arrives via email around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

FAQ: How do you sign up? Go to the AJC.com home page. Click on “newsletters” at the top right. Click on “Sports Daily.” You’ll need to enter your email address. Thanks in advance, folks.