Bradley’s Buzz: Everything you need to know about the big fat CFP

· The five highest-ranked conference champs – the ranking is done by the CFP selection committee, which just contrived to omit an unbeaten conference champ – will be seeded Nos. 1-5. Note the wording: “Five highest-ranked conference champs” isn’t quite the same as “champs of the five highest-rated conferences.” So far as is known, the CFP only ranks conferences when given a chance to slight the ACC.

· The top four of the first five will receive Round 1 byes. It’s assumed those byes will go to the remaining Power 4 leagues. It was a Power 5, but the Pac-12 was rendered a Pac-2. The CFP’s announcement doesn’t mention a Power 4, or a lesser Group of (still) 5, which are what we’d call mid-majors. Put a pin in that.

· Going by last season’s CFP rankings, the top Group of 5 champ was Liberty of Conference USA. The Flames faced Oregon of the then-Pac-12 in a non-playoff New Year’s Six bowl. Oregon won 45-6. There’s a chance every 5-vs.-12 playoff game will be staged at a smallish campus stadium – Liberty’s seats 25K – and will wind up with 12th-seeded Alabama winning by 40.

· That’s unless the committee ranks a Power 4 champ below a Group of 5 champ and hands the latter a Round 1 bye. Maybe that could have happened were SMU staying in the American Conference, but it’s bound for the ACC along with Cal and Stanford, the latter two comprising the Pacific Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

· The New Year’s Six – Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Rose, Sugar – will still exist, though all will now be playoff games, as opposed to who-cares bowls, and two will become semifinals played more than a week after New Year’s.

· Each of the final seven in the 5+7 will be what the NCAA Tournament dubs an at-large. From the CFP release: “There will be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.” That yelling you hear is SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: “Seven, baby! We’re getting seven!” Which could happen.

· Though it probably won’t. The Big 18 would throw a fit if Penn State doesn’t get an occasional nod. Just for the record: Of the CFP’s top 13 last season, seven were SEC teams or teams joining the SEC. And, by Sankey standards, 2023 was tepid.

· With the advent of New Year’s Six bowls, double-hosting became a thing. The Rose Bowl would be both the site of the, duh, Rose Bowl, and then, a week later, a CFP title tilt. The first site to double-host the new CFP will be the Chick-fil-A Peach. It gets a quarterfinal on New Year’s Day, and then, on MLK Day, the championship game.

· The inaugural 12-team CFP commences on Friday, Dec. 19, at a campus site. It will end Jan. 20 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And you thought the NBA could stretch out a postseason.

· Other new CFP rules: Alabama must get in; Georgia must get in; Florida State must never get in. These aren’t exactly written, but we’re all adults here.

· Can you imagine any scenario over the next five years in which Georgia doesn’t make it? The Bulldogs’ final CFP rankings the past seven years: 3, 5, 5, 9, 3, 1, 6 – three times in, three near-misses and the COVID year. That was with Saban coaching Bama. He’s not coaching Bama now.

· Before we go, let’s face another fact. The top five conference champs will not be the five best teams. The fifth-best SEC team will be better than the Big 12 champ, which might be Utah. The fourth-best Big Ten team will be better than the ACC champ, which might be … SMU?

The CFP tripled in size just as the Power 5 was becoming the Power 2. Expert timing this wasn’t.

The above is part of a regular exercise available to all who register on AJC.com for our free Sports Daily newsletter. The full Buzz, which includes extras like a weekly poll and pithy quotes, arrives via email around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Go to the AJC.com home page. Click on “Choose from a variety of newsletters” at the top. Click on “Sports Daily.” You’ll need to enter your email address. Thanks, folks.