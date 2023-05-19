Bradley’s Buzz: All about QB Dylan Raiola, who’s UGA-bound

They exercised it on Matthew Stafford, quarterback from Georgia. Raiola spent the second half of his NFL career snapping the ball to Stafford, who became Dylan Raiola’s godfather.

Stafford’s position coach at Georgia was Mike Bobo. In Stafford’s final UGA season, Bobo became the offensive coordinator. After stints elsewhere, Bobo is again Georgia’s OC. Like godfather, like godson.

Raiola is on his third high school. He spent his sophomore year at Burleson, a school in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He moved to Chandler High in Arizona for his junior season. He’s now at Pinnacle, located in a different part of the Phoenix area. The life of a phenom is never dull.

Bulldog fans were ready to fire Kirby Smart – slight exaggeration – when last year’s No. 1 recruit had the gall to sign with Texas. Like Raiola, Arch Manning is a quarterback. Like Raiola, he comes from a lineage of footballers. Arch’s granddad is Archie of Ole Miss. His uncles are Peyton and Eli of wisecracking fame.

Last year’s lament: “We’ll never have another chance at a talent like Arch.”

This year’s victory song: “Everyone knows Dylan has more upside.”

The quarterback position was created for the express purpose of giving Georgia fans something to gripe about. Many denizens of Bulldog Nation haven’t gotten over Jake Fromm starting over Justin Fields. The saga of Stetson the Mailman drew smiles in 49 states, Hawaii included, but was slow to melt the icy hearts who couldn’t grasp why the master recruiter Smart was reduced to winning national titles with a 3-star from Blackshear.

Post-SBIV, gripes have receded. Carson Beck would appear to be QB1 for 2023. Whispers of a Brock Vandagriff dive into the transfer portal have subsided. He appears to be staying. So does Gunner Stockton.

These three will have eligibility remaining beyond the 2023 season. Even if Beck – or Vandagriff, or Stockton; with UGA and QBs, you never know – leads the Bulldogs to a third straight national title, the advent of Raiola will loom large. Could Beck go from championship-winning starter to QB2 in the space of eight months? Didn’t that happen with Jalen Hurts at Alabama?

We’re getting ahead of ourselves. Raiola could change his mind, again, and decide he’d rather back up Arch in Austin. Smart and Bobo could, just to outflank everybody, install the wishbone. Smart could leave to coach Alabama when disgruntled Tide fans buy out the serial underachiever Nick Saban. In life as in college sports, the future is unknown.

Or, to borrow from a different Dylan: Tomorrow is a long time.

