Bradley’s Buzz: Alabama isn’t almighty anymore

Another stipulation: Nobody plays defense the way defense was once played, not even Georgia. But here, just for fun, is a recounting of where Bama ranked in total defense nationally from 2008 through 2018: third, second, fifth, first, first, fifth, fifth, 12th, third, second and first.

Where it has ranked since: 20th, 32th, seventh and now 16th.

The Tide can still stop opponents, sometimes. It can no longer shut them down. It no longer overpowers its opposition by sheer weight of numbers. It still must play Mississippi State, LSU, Ole Miss and Auburn. The middle two games will come on the road. The Nov. 12 game in Oxford could determine the SEC West champ.

Alabama’s offense averages 45 points, fourth-best nationally, and 513 yards, seventh-best. But the Rebels are third nationally, trailing two service academies, in rushing. If they can run on Bama – Tennessee made 182 ground yards – they can keep Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs off the field. Young saved the Tide at Texas; with Young out, Gibbs drove them past A&M. They’re two of the nation’s best players. Linebacker Will Anderson might be the nation’s best player.

It isn’t that Bama lacks talent. It’s that the talent is top-heavy. No matter what recruiting rankings might suggest, Alabama lacks its customary complement of linemen, both on offense and defense, and receivers. Its best running back played for Georgia Tech last season. One of its better receivers played against the Tide in both the SEC and CFP title games.

Think of the great backs, including Heisman winners Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry, Bama has had in this run. Think of the receivers, from Julio Jones to Heisman winner DeVonta Smith. They weren’t transfers. Georgia, the reigning champ, took no transfers this offseason. Bama took five, Tech’s Gibbs and Georgia’s Jermaine Burton among them.

From ESPN’s Stanford Steve and the Bear: Nine of Alabama’s past 15 SEC games have been decided by single digits; nine of the previous 53 were decided by single digits. The gap has narrowed.

